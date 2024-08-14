Job summary

Role Synopsis

As the world and bp are changing, Global Business Services (GBS) has a vital role to deliver business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp. Our mission is to create innovative solutions to transform BP, driven by inspired people in a dynamic environment. We will innovate to transform, and we will deliver this through our five strategic priorities: transform services, digital innovator, deliver increased value, invest in people’s futures, end customer focused - enabled by our colleagues, culture, attitude and our values and behaviours.

As a Customer Excellence Manager you will work with the Operations teams in ensuring that the function delivers exceptional experience to its customers. The customer excellence manager will be a part of the functional leadership team and help integrate across partner excellence, insights and performance, transformation and automation and functional operational excellence. Ultimately, your goal is to develop long-term customer loyalty by consistently delivering value and exceeding expectations. Your performance will be measured against process performance as well as improved customer satisfaction.

Key Accountabilities

1. Integrating all projects and programs that impact the function you are supporting and be a voice into the function and the voice of the function in other forums

2. Joint Ownership of ensuring closed looping on all actions from partner forums and creation of data and insights for the engagement forums

3. Monitoring business performance and working with the functional leadership and functional Opex to drive continual improvement.

4. Support the function in service recovery plans and roadmap to recover on missed metrics

5. Developing a strategic partnership roadmap aligned with bp goals and strategize ways to grow current customer relationships.

6. Support the functional leader in supervising and meeting the performance contract for the function

7. Be the single source of data and inputs for the function into all strategic reports and dashboards, working together with the function and under the guidance of the functional leader

8. Translate all data and insight requirements of the function into formal demand to help the relevant teams complete these

9. Hold all teams supporting the function to account on their work.

Qualifications, Competencies & Approach

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in business administration, operations management, or a related field. Master's degree or equivalent experience preferred.

Demonstrable experience 5+ years in operational excellence and service excellence roles, and a total work experience of 15+ years

Good communication and intersocial skillsh the ability to collaborate effectively across different levels of the organization.

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Adept at working on multiple concurrent projects with nominal supervision

Microsoft Office skills, extensive understanding / experience using Excel and data visualisation and presentation skills

Enterprising demeanor & innovative approach

Lean, Six sigma and Agile project leadership skills

Technical Capability

Working knowledge and proficiency in the MS office suite

Working understanding of project management principles and practices

Working understanding of Salesforce, Genesys, SAP and other related systems in a customer facing environment

Good and hands-on experience and understanding of Customer Service, Order to Cash and Supply chain processes

Solid understanding of analytic tools like Celonis, Minitab, advanced excel

Business Capability

People & Business focus – all decisions clearly aligned to end user/business and bp strategy

Customer management – ability to engage, collaborate, co-create with and influence key Business stacustomersses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is continually enhancing skills in active listening, influencing, facilitation and communication

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills to interact with functional and technical colleagues, and end users, with a passion for customer service

Excellent problem solving and Business analysis skills: timeline planning, requirements definition and documentation, test planning, deployment approaches

Ability to accurately collect information to understand and assess the clients’ needs and situation. Adept documentation abilities, with experience in preparing Business requirements, - supporting documentation, test scripts and meeting notes

Experience of giving to great employee / user experiences – leverademonstrating thinking and service-centric design methodologies



Leadership & EQ Capability

Experience of succeeding in complex and changing environments, including ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned activities

Strong team alliance skills and ability to work closely with others whom you have no direct authority over

Effective communication skills, flexible style able to communicate effectively at all levels

Strong influencing skills - able to gain acceptance to ideas from senior customers and comfortable in the space of challenge and difficult conversations

Is self-aware and skilled at leading impact on others Applies judgement and common sense at scale - demonstrates global understanding of the wider Business in support of cross segment/border working and ability to apply sound judgement / wise counsel

Mindsets

Lead your success - Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of Business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of clarity

Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment

Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace

Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Digital first - Keeps up to date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems, Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

