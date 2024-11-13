Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



Role Synopsis

As the world and bp are changing, Global Business Services (GBS) has a vital role to deliver business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp. Our mission is to create innovative solutions to transform BP, driven by inspired people in a dynamic environment. We will innovate to transform, and we will deliver this through our five strategic priorities: transform services, digital innovator, deliver increased value, invest in people’s futures, end customer focused - enabled by our colleagues, culture, mentality and our values and behaviours.

As a Customer Excellence Manager you will work with the Operations teams in ensuring that the function delivers exceptional experience to its customers. The customer excellence manager will be a part of the functional leadership team and help integrate across partner excellence, insights and performance, transformation and automation and functional operational excellence. Ultimately, your goal is to develop long-term customer loyalty by consistently delivering value and exceeding expectations. Your performance will be measured against process performance as well as improved customer satisfaction.

1. Integrating all projects and programs that impact the function you are supporting and be a voice into the function and the voice of the function in other forums

2. Joint Ownership of ensuring closed looping on all actions from partner forums and creation of data and insights for the engagement forums

3. Supervising business performance and working with the functional leadership and functional Opex to drive continual improvement.

4. Support the function in service recovery plans and roadmap to recover on missed metrics

5. Developing a strategic partnership roadmap aligned with bp goals and strategize ways to grow current partner relationships.

6. Support the functional leader in supervising and meeting the performance contract for the function

7. Be the single source of data and inputs for the function into all strategic reports and dashboards, working together with the function and under the mentorship of the functional leader

8. Translate all data and insight requirements of the function into formal demand to help the relevant teams complete these

9. Hold all teams supporting the function to account on their work.

• Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in business administration, operations management Master's degree or equivalent experienced field. Master's degree or equivalent experience preferred.

• Shown experience 5+ years in operational perfection and service perfection roles, and a total work experience of 15+ years

• Good communication and social skills, with the ability to collaborate efficiently across various levels of the organization.

• Strong problem-solving skills and ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

• Engaging and collaborative way of working

• Adept at working on multiple concurrent projects with nominal supervision

• Microsoft Office skills, extensive understanding / experience using Excel and data visualisation and presentation skills

• Enterprising demeanour & innovative mentality

• Lean, Six sigma and Agile project leadership skills

• Working knowledge and proficiency in the MS office suite

• Working understanding of project management principles and practices

• Working understanding of Salesforce, Genesys, SAP and other related systems in a customer facing environment

• Good and hands-on experience and understanding of Customer Service, Order to Cash and Supply chain processes

• Working knowledge of analytic tools like Celonis, Minitab, advanced excel



People & Business focus – all decisions clearly aligned to end user/business and bp strategy

Partner management – ability to engage, collaborate, co-create with and influence key Business partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘mentor approach’ to build trust. Is continually improving skills in active listening, influencing, facilitation and communication

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills to interact with functional and technical colleagues, and end users, with a passion for customer service

Excellent problem solving and Business analysis skills: timeline planning, requirements definition and documentation, test planning, deployment approaches

Ability to accurately collect information to understand and assess the clients’ needs and situation. Adept documentation abilities, with experience in preparing Business requirements, - supporting documentation, test scripts and meeting notes

Experience of supplying to great employee / user experiences – improving design thinking and service-centric design methodologies



Experience of succeeding in complex and changing environments, including ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned activities

Strong team alliance skills and ability to work closely with others whom you have no direct authority over

Effective communication skills, flexible style able to communicate effectively at all levels

Strong influencing skills - able to gain acceptance to ideas from senior partners and comfortable in the space of challenge and difficult conversations

Is self-aware and skilled at handling impact on others Applies judgement and common sense at scale - demonstrates global understanding of the wider Business in support of cross segment/border working and ability to apply good judgement / wise counsel



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.