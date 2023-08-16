Customer Excellence & Operations Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade F Responsible for managing a large team to provide customer service support to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, contributing to strategic development using highly advanced understanding of the customer’s needs and expectations, and driving standardization and consistency of best-in-class processes to provide new and existing customers with the best possible service and enable delivery of business objectives.

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



The VP Customer Excellence and Operations, Castrol India(PU Customer Excellence and Operations Manager) plays a crucial role in supervising various aspects of the design and delivery of: customer experience, customer operations, route to market, sales capability, technical services, customer and consumer digital solutions and data management.

The purpose of the role is to lead, handle and coordinate the operations of the business in a way that enables the sales teams in market to focus on core sales activities.

By working cross-functionally, focusing on future trends and external/internal standard processes, the role will develop and deliver an integrated customer experience and operations management plan for the business. It drives standardization, consistency and compliance keeping in mind local regulations, group standards and policies.

As a member of the Castrol India Leadership team, the role will input into the overall strategy and plan and plays a crucial role in supporting the delivery of strategic priorities.

What you will deliver

Lead the customer excellence and operations team and work closely with a range of stakeholders to:

Deliver a simple, consistent and connected customer experience

Deliver compliant customer operations in line with business needs

Design, deploy and drive efficient route to market - including management of sales services through professional partner.

Design and deliver technical services framework

Create and manage a portfolio of digital solutions to not only deliver the right customer experience, compliant and efficient operations, but also create new business models and revenue streams.

Develop the capability road map for the PU across the automotive and industrial business – including capability requirements for channel partners.

What you will need to be successful

Education - University degree essential with post graduate degree would be beneficial

Experience

• 15+ years of experience across sales, marketing and operations

• Experience of working in a matrix & geographically dispersed organisation and proven leadership capability to drive effective integration of cross functional activities

• Deep understanding of the business processes, customers' expectations and current & future company strategy

Skills & Competencies

• Skills: Adaptive leadership, Digital innovation, Agile leadership, Leading transformation & change management

• Delivers an effortless customer experience - Expert

• Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding - Mastery

• Customer relationship management - Mastery

• Offer and product knowledge - Mastery



Travel Requirement

