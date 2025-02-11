Customer Excellence Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Customer Experience Senior Analyst.

Purpose of role:

We are seeking a meticulous and constantly evolving Customer Excellence Sr. Analyst with strong expertise in PPT, data analysis, and project management. The ideal candidate will play a pivotal role in driving customer excellence initiatives by analyzing data, communicating actionable insights, and leading multi-functional projects. This role demands outstanding communication skills, proficiency in data visualization, and the ability to align customer-centric strategies with business goals.

Key Accountabilities

Data Analysis and Insights:

•Collect, analyze, and interpret customer-related data to identify trends, patterns, and areas of improvement.

• Apply tools such as Excel, Power BI, or Tableau for data manipulation and visualization.

• Generate insights that drive decision-making and improve customer experience. Data Representation and Reporting:

• Create compelling PPT presentations to optimally communicate data insights and business strategies to collaborators.

• Develop dashboards and visual reports that simplify complex data for various audiences.

• Ensure accuracy and consistency in data representation. Project Management:

• Lead and prioritise multiple projects sought at improving customer happiness and operational efficiency.

• Define project goals, timelines, and results while ensuring alignment with interpersonal objectives.

• Coordinate multi-functional teams and ensure timely completion of tasks. Customer Excellence Initiatives:

• Collaborate with teams to design and implement customer-centric processes and strategies.

• Evaluate customer feedback and recommend improvements to improve experience and loyalty.

• Monitor critical metrics related to customer excellence and propose actionable plans for improvement.

• Partner with internal teams to align data-driven insights with business goals.

• Present findings and recommendations to leadership teams in a clear and impactful manner.

• Act as a liaison between departments to drive customer centric initiatives.

Key Challenges

Demonstrate clear understanding of the business context of the company in order to be able to deliver high quality assignments

Quick to react and adapt to ever evolving business requirements to support changing business requirements

Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more effectively Build visibility for the Business partners, working with the insights and performance team

Education & Qualifications :

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in business administration, Analytics, Information Systems, or a related field. A master’s degree or equivalent experience is a plus.



Experience:

3-5 years of experience in a Business Analyst or similar role.

Demonstrable experience in data analysis and data visualization.

Solid background in project management and collaborator collaboration.









Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.