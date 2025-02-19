Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Budapest, Hungary. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Join our C&P Team and advance your career as a

Customer Excellence Senior Specialist - German speaking

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

In this role You will:

Identify and drive continuous improvement to enable improvements in customer experience and Aviation efficiency.

Completes front office pre-sale customer activities, including bulk ordering and specific account support etc.

Completes post sales activities, including tax and fee administration, supporting dispute management, transaction error handling etc.

Be a subject matter expert in the end-to-end customer journey, supporting issue resolution and project implementation through providing process and systems input.

Act as an SME for complex deals to support margin growth with agreed customers.

You will be working closely with BTC, global customer excellence teams, 247 team, Pricing Unit and various other collaborators to support and optimize ways of working and workload where required.

Partners can include teams across the organization including sales, legal, tax, airports, back-office and technical teams but can also be external parties.

Different shift patterns will be available within the team - 5am-2pm, 8am-5pm and 2pm-11pm.

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English is required

Fluency in German , Spanish , Swedish or French (one required)

, , or (one required) Bachelor degree and / or equivalent experience with a successful track record in process excellence or similar supporting roles.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships and influence at all levels.

Proven experience in analyzing and developing complex processes and an ability to successfully articulate these to the customer and internal colleagues

Ability to demonstrate strong cross- cultural relationship building skills.

Good knowledge of the aviation business, compliance and tax rules across countries is preferable.

Data and systems knowledge including good understanding or experience of SAP.

Commercial competence.

Understanding finance preferred.

Understanding agile methodology an advantage.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



