Customer Excellence Specialist

Job summary

Due to our continued growth we are looking for an experienced Customer Experience Specialist to join our busy team. You will be responsible for leading the delivery of a consistent and connected customer experience as this a critical component of overall customer strategy, ensuring the customer value proposition is applied appropriately, creating loyalty and positively impacting customer retention and income generation.



You will also support the Customer Excellence Manager in the development and operationalization O2C framework and the Lead to Contract framework, across all functions.



This role is a 12-month maternity cover contract.

What you'll be doing:

Working closely with the Customer Excellence Manager to develop the Customer Value Proposition and an opportunity pipeline of projects which evolve the customer experience to improve customer loyalty.

Delivering customer experience initiatives to markets in line with agreed prioritisation and annual marketing plans through modern technologies and achieve KPI and channel targets through optimising insight-driven, multi-channel journeys for customers.

Supporting with usable insight into the business to inform and shape decisions and service delivery.

Developing with the businesses, a customer insight strategy and measurement framework that will measure our current customer experience state and provide a platform to identify future customer needs.

Driving a strong customer service culture across the sales teams, improving customer heartbeat and service performance, and implementing business customer policies.

Promoting the use of behavioural insights, analytics and study of leading practice to test, learn and scale customer service activities to drive improvements in the customer experience in an agile and responsive way.

Leads the coordination of Customer Heartbeat deployment in the markets and NPS, CES, LCF measures and continuous improvement

Support tender preparation for new customers and customer renewals

Sales Incentive Plan (SIP) recommendation on plan elements and alignment; highlight performance, concerns and prompt the discussion on interventions needed.

Customer operations SME – agile resource to be deployed for customer projects

Developing and documenting sales / business operational processes, best practice and tools to enable continuous improvement. (lead to contract, Order to Cash, Key Account Management planning, Prospecting & Pipeline management, Complaint management)