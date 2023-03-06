Customer Excellence Specialist - India

Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Customer Excellence Specialist based at Mumbai with details mentioned below:

Responsible for leading the delivery of a simple, consistent and connected customer experience as a critical component of overall customer strategy, ensuring the customer value proposition is applied appropriately, creating loyalty and positively impacting customer retention and income generation.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives in Route to Market deployment and identify opportunities for transformational change.

Support the Customer Excellence Manager in the development and operationalization of the O2C framework and the Lead to Contract framework, across all functions (Sales, GBS, Supply chain, Marketing and Finance)

Drive digital products relevant for Sales processes like Salesforce, Offer Tool, Castrol SMART etc.

Work closely with Sales, Marketing, Finance, CE&O (Customer operations, Digital, Capability), HR, channel partners, sales agency etc.

The CX team is one of the teams in Castrol that excels in working with digital tools, harnesses effectiveness from adoption of Agile frameworks, and is a high energy & dynamic team

The role has interactions with Global SMEs as well and provides a great opportunity for someone to develop their influencing skills and interactions with senior leadership in Castrol

Role & Responsibilities

Work closely with the Customer Excellence Manager to develop the Customer Value Proposition and an opportunity pipeline of projects which evolve the customer experience to improve customer loyalty

Deliver customer experience initiatives to markets in line with agreed prioritization through modern technologies and achieve KPI and channel targets through optimizing insight-driven, multi-channel journeys for customers

Developing and documenting sales / business operational processes, best practice and tools to enable continuous improvement. (lead to contract, Order to Cash, Customer Service Agreement, Key Account Management planning, Prospecting & Pipeline management, Complaint management)

Sales Incentive Plan (SIP) recommendation on plan elements and alignment; highlight performance, concerns and prompt the discussion on interventions needed

Supports the coordination with the managed seller solution and all related activities

Deliver usable insight into the business to inform and shape decisions and service delivery

Develops with the businesses, a customer insight strategy and measurement framework that will measure our current customer experience state and provide a platform to identify future customer needs

Identify opportunities for creating new Route to Market and continuous improvement on existing RTM

Drives a strong customer service culture across the sales teams, improving customer heartbeat and service performance, and implementing business customer policies

Promotes the use of behavioral insights, analytics and study of leading practice to test, learn and scale customer service activities to drive improvements in the customer experience in an agile and responsive way

• Business experience - across sales, marketing and operations• Experience of working in a matrix organization• Operational experience of the O2C and L2C process desirable• Operational experience of salesforce• Delivers and effortless customer experience – Mastery• Using operational tools to improve customer experience – Mastery• Customer value proposition development and engagement - Mastery• Customer relationship management – Skillful• Customer promise execution – Skillful• Sector, market, customer & competitor understanding - Skillfull• Use of salesforce(digital tool) - Capable