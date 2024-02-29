Customer Excellence Specialist - India

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Customer Excellence Specialist based at Mumbai details mentioned below:

Role Synopsis:

Responsible for leading the delivery of a simple, consistent and connected customer experience as a critical component of overall customer strategy, ensuring the customer value proposition is applied appropriately, creating loyalty and positively impacting customer retention and income generation.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives in Route to Market deployment and find opportunities for transformational change.

Support the Customer Excellence Manager in the development and operationalization of the O2C framework and the Lead to Contract framework, across all functions (Sales, GBS, Supply chain, Marketing and Finance)

Drive digital products relevant for Sales processes like Salesforce, Offer Tool, Castrol SMART etc.

What you will deliver !!

Work closely with the Customer Excellence Manager to develop the Customer Value Proposition and an opportunity pipeline of projects which evolve the customer experience to improve customer loyalty

Deliver customer experience initiatives to markets in line with agreed prioritisation through modern technologies and achieve critical metric and channel targets through optimising data-driven, multi-channel journeys for customers

Developing and documenting sales / business operational processes, best practice and tools to enable continuous improvement. (lead to contract, Order to Cash, Customer Service Agreement, Key Account Management planning, Prospecting & Pipeline management, Complaint management)

Sales Incentive Plan (SIP) recommendation on plan elements and alignment; highlight performance, concerns and prompt the discussion on interventions needed

Supports the coordination with the managed seller solution and all related activities

Deliver usable insight into the business to inform and shape decisions and service delivery

Develops with the businesses, a customer insight strategy and measurement framework that will measure our current customer experience state and provide a platform to identify future customer needs

Identify opportunities for creating new Route to Market and continuous improvement on exsiting RTM

Drives a strong customer service culture across the sales teams, improving customer heartbeat and service performance, and implementing business customer policies

Promotes the use of behavioural insights, analytics and study of leading practice to test, learn and scale customer service activities to drive improvements in the customer experience in an agile and responsive way

Identify digital enablement opportunities and lead delivery for assigned products/work closely with relevant product owners for delivery

Drive key cross functional projects that support delivery of organizational in-year priorities

Drive & monitor the use of digital products deployed in the channel and generate insights

Experience and Qualifications !!

Experience

Business experience - across sales, marketing and operations

Experience of working in a matrix organisation

Operational experience of the O2C and L2C process desirable

Operational experience of salesforce

Skills & Competencies

Delivers and effortless customer experience – Mastery

Using operational tools to improve customer experience – Mastery

Customer value proposition development and engagement - Mastery

Customer relationship management – Skilful

Customer promise execution – Skilful

Sector, market, customer & competitor understanding - Skilful

Use of salesforce(digital tool) - Capable

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.