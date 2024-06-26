About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to be in leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Customer Excellence Specialist- India based at Mumbai and the incumbent will be :

Responsible for owning the delivery of a simple, consistent and connected customer experience as a critical component of overall customer strategy, ensuring the customer value proposition is applied appropriately, crafting dedication and positively impacting customer retention and income generation.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives in Route to Market deployment and find opportunities for transformational change.

Support the Customer Excellence Manager in the development and operationalization of the O2C framework and the Lead to Contract framework, across all functions (Sales, GBS, Supply chain, Marketing and Finance)

Drive digital products relevant for Sales processes like Salesforce, Offer Tool, Castrol SMART etc.

Key Accountabilities !

Work closely with the Customer Excellence Manager to develop the Customer Value Proposition and an opportunity pipeline of projects which evolve the customer experience to improve customer loyalty

Deliver customer experience initiatives to markets in line with agreed prioritisation through modern technologies and achieve KPI and channel targets through optimising insightful, multi-channel journeys for customers

Deliver usable insight into the business to inform and shape decisions and service delivery.

• Develops with the businesses, a customer insight strategy and measurement framework that will measure our current customer experience state and provide a platform to identify future customer needs.

• Drives a strong customer service culture across the sales teams, improving customer heartbeat and service performance, and implementing business customer policies.

• Promotes the use of behavioural insights, analytics and study of leading practice to test, learn and scale customer service activities to drive improvements in the customer experience in an agile and responsive way.

• Leads the coordination of Customer Heartbeat deployment in the markets and NPS, CES, LCF measures and continuous improvement

• Support tender preparation for new customers and customer renewals

• Sales Incentive Plan (SIP) recommendation on plan elements and alignment; highlight performance, concerns and prompt the discussion on interventions needed.

• Customer operations SME – agile resource to be deployed for customer projects

• Developing and documenting sales / business operational processes, best practice and tools to enable continuous improvement. (lead to contract, Order to Cash, Key Account Management planning, Prospecting & Pipeline management, Complaint management)

Experience and Qualifications

Business experience - across sales, marketing and operations

Experience of working in a matrix organisation

Operational experience of the O2C and L2C process desirable

Operational experience of salesforce

Skills & Competencies

Delivers and effortless customer experience – Mastery

Using operational tools to improve customer experience – Mastery

Customer value proposition development and engagement - Mastery

Customer relationship management – Skilful

Customer promise execution – Skilful

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.