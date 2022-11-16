Customer Excellence Specialist (Maternity Cover)

Due to our continued growth we are looking for an experienced Customer Experience Specialist to join our busy team. You will be responsible for leading the delivery of a consistent and connected customer experience as this a critical component of overall customer strategy, ensuring the customer value proposition is applied appropriately, creating loyalty and positively impacting customer retention and income generation.
You will also support the Customer Excellence Manager in the development and operationalization O2C framework and the Lead to Contract framework, across all functions.
This role is a 12-month maternity cover contract.
What you'll be doing: