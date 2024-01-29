Job summary

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets. Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Customer Excellence and Route to Market manager based at Mumbai at details mentioned below.

Role Synopsis

The Customer Excellence and Route to Market manager is responsible for leading the delivery of a simple, consistent and connected customer experience and Route to Market design and deployment.

The role holder translates the Global O2C and CSA framework for the market, supports channel heads in monitoring RTM efficiency and leads transformational changes required in WOW and customer processes to enable delivery of business objectives keeping in mind changing customer needs, market and competitor landscape.

The role holder drives standardization and consistency in all operational activities by delivering compliant processes with local regulations, Group Standards and Customer & Sales Policies and Procedures.

This role also provides the required Marketing Operations support through a team/service providers, allowing marketing teams to focus on core marketing activities. The role holder also plays a critical role in putting the right challenge in the room on Product Portfolio Decisions based on lifecycle analysis and adherence to the Portfolio Rules of the Game.

This role owns the relationship with the 3P providing sales services for the markets/channels in scope. The incumbent not only owns the delivery of agreed scope of work through the sales 3P model, but also works towards driving continuous improvement and innovation.

What you will deliver

Lead the customer excellence and route to market team and work closely with a range of stakeholders to:

• Design a simple, consistent and connected customer experience across the customer journey

• Lead the Route to Market design, deployment, effective deployment and continuous improvement in line with business strategy and external best practice

• Define and own the Customer Service Agreement (CSA) and customer management framework for the market

• Develop and document sales / business operational processes, best practice and tools to enable continuous improvement. (Lead to Contract, Order to Cash, Sales Ways of Working)

• Own the relationship with the Sales 3P & ensure development of 3P capabilities to remain in sync with Castrol business needs and strategy

• Establish clear Ways of Working and resolve bottle necks to ensure optimal delivery - with the agency and channel partners as well as with internal stakeholders

• Annual planning and tracking of the RTM budget

• Ensure compliance of 3P related sales processes

• Using Customer Heartbeat results, LCF and other techniques (e.g. journey maps), work cross-functionally to define, deliver and evolve the customer experience

• Provides recommendation for Sales Incentive Plan recommendation linked to RTM strategy and customer offer deliverables

• Support the marketing team - particularly around Product portfolio management, agreed elements of Product line activity as defined for the market and ASP related operational activities

Experience and Qualifications

Education

• University degree essential

• An post graduate degree would be value added

Experience

• 12+ years of experience across sales, marketing and operations

• Experience of working in a matrix & geographically dispersed organization and proven leadership capability to drive effective integration of cross functional activities

• Deep understanding of the business processes, customers' expectations and current & future company strategy

Skills & Competencies

• Skills: Adaptive leadership, Digital innovation, Agile leadership, Leading transformation & change management

• Delivers an effortless customer experience - Expert

• Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding - Mastery

• Customer relationship management - Mastery

• Offer and product knowledge - Mastery



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



