Customer Experience Consultant - Fuels

Job summary

The Customer Experience Consultant, Fuel role requires a self-starter with outstanding customer service focus & passion for digital as part of the Customer Experience team to contribute to a low effort customer experience for Premium accounts across ANZ. Currently the role supports Fuels business however potential opportunities may present as part of the future company strategy.



This role is part of the ANZ team with full time working hours being negotiable, between 7am and 5pm. Customer contact will vary from phone, e mail, live chat, social media & other digital platforms. The role requires you to contribute to overall business objectives & goals. Problem solving & query resolution play an important part in this role in conjunction with the ability to multitask.



Key Accountabilities

• First point of contact for Premium accounts covering queries, order processing, accurate use of relevant business applications & systems, aligned to Service Level Agreements, policy & procedures

• Respond to customers and stakeholders across a suite of digital platforms.

• Demonstrate winning customer service techniques such as emotional empathy, patience, advocacy and conflict resolution and ability to diffuse escalating emotions.

• Provide a low effort customer experience for all interactions including first call resolution.

• Develop & maintain professional working relationships consistent with GBS’s core values.

• Strong focus on leaning in, suggesting & driving continuous improvement to enhance the customer experience & reduce rework or additional costs back to the business.

• Build an in-depth knowledge of Premium accounts, the customer offer & inhibitors. Provide insights back to the business with a lens of continuous improvement.

• Build & maintain relationships with GBS India through sharing best practice & knowledge to ensure a consistent customer experience.



Qualification & Experience and Competencies

• Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a corporate customer experience environment.

• Demonstrated ability in key account management.

• Demonstrated ability to interpret customer requirements, diagnose issues & identify solutions.

• Strong writing and communication skills plus practice active listening.

• Ability to work & learn collaboratively in a team environment.

• Strong attention to detail, excellent organisation & time management skills.

• JDE, Salesforce, CRM, experience.

• Experience in stakeholder management & influencing outcomes.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



The benefits

Bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel.

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.

• Career development and mentoring programs.

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach.