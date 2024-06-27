Customer Experience Consultant - Fuels

Entity:Finance
Business Support Group
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
The Customer Service Representative role exists to provide first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external and internal Customers and other Consumers in accordance with agreed service levels.
The position will ensure all facing queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer happiness.
Customer Facing CSRs are required to have a broad understanding of all Customer Service processes to enable a high percentage of first contact resolution and will continually handle customer expectations through various contact channels. CSRs are the first point of contact for BP telephone based enquiries.
Support GBS activities through immediate triage, partner concern (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues.
