Customer Experience Consultant - Lubes

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

The Customer Experience Consultant role requires a self-starter with outstanding customer service focus & passion for digital as part of the Customer Experience team to contribute to a low effort customer experience for Premium accounts across Castrol business.

Customer contact will vary from phone and e mail. This role requires you to contribute to overall business objectives & goals. Problem solving & query resolution play an important part in this role in conjunction with the ability to multitask.

The role requires you to suggest & drive continuous improvement that will improve customer experience, including dealing with multiple stakeholders.

Additionally, you will proactively promote & encourage online services & products to drive customer self-serve.

Key Responsibilities:

Respond to premium customer orders, complaints, & queries in line with SLA’s, policy & procedures

Key point of escalation and issue resolution from all customer segments and omni-channel

Support current & future digital opportunities around live chat, chat bot, conversational AI, other digital automations, social media in line with Company strategy.

See opportunities to improve Salesforce in addition to providing customer insights into business partners.

Build & maintain effective working relationships with all collaborators across GBS locally and our hubs, bp & Castrol.

Demonstrate winning customer service techniques such as empathy, patience, advocacy and conflict resolution and ability to diffuse advancing emotions.

Share customer insights from different ERPs with collaborators and make recommendations for solutions.

Seek opportunities to own, recommend & drive process improvement.

Own digital & process transformation & help drive implementation.

Ensure all procedures are relevant, have adequate controls in support of standard process & standardization & customer centricity.

Actively promote & encourage online services & products as part of the self-serve strategy.

Product SME with deep end to end experiential knowledge across the customer product & offers including digital platforms.

Act as the Product Owner on emerging opportunities through development

Provide product & system training across the team.

Respond & adapt to organization & operational changes by minimizing impact on quality or customer experience.

Key Challenges:

Ability to influence multiple stakeholders.

Consistently deliver a low effort interaction for customers.

Responding & adapting to organizational, environmental & operational change

Managing difficult customer issues: diffusing emotion & working with the customer to achieve an effective resolution.

Support and help build capability in our GBS hub.

Have a keen eye for identifying what can become reputational or viral & apply conflict resolution principles to mitigate issues as well as enacting the customer concern process to the business and team leader.

Required Skills & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a corporate customer experience environment

Demonstrated ability to interpret customer requirements, diagnose issues & determine solutions

Strong confident writing and communication skills plus practice active listening

Ability to work & learn collaboratively in a team environment.

Strong attention to detail, excellent organization & time management skills

SAP, JDE, Gen+, Salesforce CRM experience

Familiarity with chatbots, live chat & social media platforms

Experience in collaborator management & influencing outcomes

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



