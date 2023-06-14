Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

The Customer Experience Consultant role requires a self-starter with exceptional customer service focus & passion for digital aspart of the Customer Experience team to contribute to a low effort customer experience. Currently the role supports Fuels & Lubricants however potential opportunities may present as part of the future company strategy.Customer contact will vary from phone, e mail, live chat, social media & other digital platforms. The role requires you tocontribute to overall business objectives & goals. Problem solving & query resolution play an important part in this role inconjunction with the ability to multitask.The role requires you to suggest & drive continuous improvement that will enhance the customer experience including dealingwith multiple stakeholders.Additionally, you will proactively promote & encourage online services & products to drive customer self-serve.



Job Description:

We are now seeking a Customer Experience Consult to join our team at bp! The role will be responsible for providing a low-effort customer experience for Premium accounts across Australia and New Zealand. If you are a self-starter with exceptional customer service focus and a passion for digital, read on

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

About the Role:

• First point of contact for Premium accounts covering queries, order processing, accurate use of relevant business applications & systems, aligned to Service Level Agreements, policy & procedures

• Respond to customers and partners across a suite of digital platforms.

• Demonstrate winning customer service techniques such as emotional empathy, patience, advocacy and conflict resolution and ability to diffuse escalating emotions.

• Provide a low effort customer experience for all interactions including first call resolution.

• Develop & maintain professional working relationships consistent with GBS’s core values.

• Strong focus on leaning in, suggesting & driving continuous improvement to enhance the customer experience & reduce rework or additional costs back to the business.

• Build an in-depth knowledge of Premium accounts, the customer offer & inhibitors. Provide insights back to the business with a lens of continuous improvement.

• Build & manage relationships with GBS India through sharing best practice & knowledge to ensure a consistent customer experience.

About You:

• Demonstrated experience in a corporate customer experience environment.

• Demonstrated ability in key account management.

• Demonstrated ability to interpret customer requirements, diagnose issues & identify solutions.

• Strong writing and communication skills plus practice active listening.

• Ability to work & learn collaboratively in a team environment.

• Strong attention to detail, excellent organisation & time management skills.

• JDE, Salesforce, CRM, experience.

• Experience in stakeholder management & influencing outcomes.

The benefits:

Bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel.

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.

• Career development and mentoring programs.

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload prioritization



