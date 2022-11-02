.
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, we want to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? you got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!
We have an exciting opportunity within our Finance GBS – Customer team as a Customer Experience Coordinator, where you will be part of a collaborative and passionate team environment. You will be working closely with multiple stakeholders across Fuels & Lubricants, to contribute to a low effort customer experience for Premium accounts across ANZ. This will give you a chance to drive your customer service, when interacting face to face, across various communication platforms. The role will be ideal for someone who thrives on making recommendations & drive continuous improvement.
Additionally, you will proactively promote & encourage online services & products to drive customer self-serve.