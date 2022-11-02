Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, we want to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? you got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!



We have an exciting opportunity within our Finance GBS – Customer team as a Customer Experience Coordinator, where you will be part of a collaborative and passionate team environment. You will be working closely with multiple stakeholders across Fuels & Lubricants, to contribute to a low effort customer experience for Premium accounts across ANZ. This will give you a chance to drive your customer service, when interacting face to face, across various communication platforms. The role will be ideal for someone who thrives on making recommendations & drive continuous improvement.

Additionally, you will proactively promote & encourage online services & products to drive customer self-serve.

Your responsibilities will include:

Be at the forefront when responding to the Premium accounts team; covering queries, order processing, accurate use of relevant business applications & systems, aligned to Service Level Agreements, policy & procedures

First point of contact to customers and stakeholders across a suite of social media platforms.

Engage with customers, demonstrating interest and empathy in conflict resolution and ability to diffuse escalating emotions.

Have an eagle eye for identifying what can become reputational or vial and apply conflict resolution principles to mitigate issues as well as enacting the escalation process.

Develop professional working relationships and influence outcomes consistent with GBS’s core values.

Build an in-depth knowledge of Premium accounts, the customer offer & inhibitors.

Complete required administration associated with claims and issues (customer payments, letters, prepaid fuel cards etc) in accordance with procedures and SLA.

Follow up and record the progress of complaints with issue owners on a weekly basis.

Escalate complaints which are not actioned by assignees in accordance with Lubes Issue Resolution Guidelines.

Ensure that all complaints procedures are kept up to date and modified to best practice as required.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a corporate customer experience environment

Proven ability to interpret customer requirements, diagnose issues & identify solutions

Strong confident writing and communication skills plus practice active listening

Ability to work & learn collaboratively in a team environment.

Strong attention to detail, excellent organisation & time management skills

SAP, JDE, Gen+, Salesforce CRM experience

Familiarity with chatbots, live chat & social media platforms