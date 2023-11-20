This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

The Customer Experience Coordinator (CEC) is a member of the Retail Operational Excellence team and has responsibility for executing work that contributes to the store’s operations and customer experience.The role administers and provides input into multiple existing customer experience programs: Dealer Performance Scorecard, Employee Capabilities, and Incentive Programmes. The role also co-develops new programmes designed to enhance the customer experience on retail sites.The CEC will work in partnership with operations, marketing, training, and digital enablement experts to deliver store and dealer profitability and growth through driving market leading customer service and brand experiences on all our sites across the country.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Delivery of Existing Programs

Administer customer service programs that will deliver an exceptional service on site while driving a healthy competition amongst employees nationally.

Dealer Scorecard and employee incentive programme administration

Responding to customer queries in a timely and effective manner, via phone, email, social media, or chat applications

Analysing customer feedback on programs, recommending improvements, as well as preparing reports.

Documenting processes and logging technical issues, as well as customer compliments and complaints.

Tracking customer experiences across online and offline channels, devices, and touchpoints.

Processing Purchase Orders in a timely and accurate manner

Participation in Development of New Programs

Collaborate with others and work cross functionally and be a part of the convenience transformation program as an active participant and provide voice of customer expertise to enhance customer service and brand experience.

Identify customer needs and collaborate with internal departments to optimize customer services and brand awareness.

Support development of employee capabilities assessment and training interventions.

Performing proof of concept testing, facilitating improvements, and project management of execution of new concepts

Manage the development of the new bp and WBC uniforms

Job Holder Requirements:

Education

A bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, advertising, business management, or in a related field preferred.

Proficiency in MS Office tools

Understanding/use of Fraxion, and P2P processes

Skills & Competencies

Customer centric mindset

Innovative thinker with a passion for detailed execution

Performance orientated and self-starter.

Commitment to creating an exceptional customer experience.

Solid knowledge of online customer engagement platforms and channels.

Great organizational and time management abilities.

Ability to prioritize, plan and execute while being agile

Strong interpersonal skills and a customer-centered approach.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Customer centric thinking, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

