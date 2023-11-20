Entity:Customers & Products
Marketing Group
Job Family Group:
The Customer Experience Coordinator (CEC) is a member of the Retail Operational Excellence team and has responsibility for executing work that contributes to the store’s operations and customer experience.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Delivery of Existing Programs
Administer customer service programs that will deliver an exceptional service on site while driving a healthy competition amongst employees nationally.
Dealer Scorecard and employee incentive programme administration
Responding to customer queries in a timely and effective manner, via phone, email, social media, or chat applications
Analysing customer feedback on programs, recommending improvements, as well as preparing reports.
Documenting processes and logging technical issues, as well as customer compliments and complaints.
Tracking customer experiences across online and offline channels, devices, and touchpoints.
Processing Purchase Orders in a timely and accurate manner
Participation in Development of New Programs
Collaborate with others and work cross functionally and be a part of the convenience transformation program as an active participant and provide voice of customer expertise to enhance customer service and brand experience.
Identify customer needs and collaborate with internal departments to optimize customer services and brand awareness.
Support development of employee capabilities assessment and training interventions.
Performing proof of concept testing, facilitating improvements, and project management of execution of new concepts
Manage the development of the new bp and WBC uniforms
Job Holder Requirements:
Education
A bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, advertising, business management, or in a related field preferred.
Proficiency in MS Office tools
Understanding/use of Fraxion, and P2P processes
Skills & Competencies
Customer centric mindset
Innovative thinker with a passion for detailed execution
Performance orientated and self-starter.
Commitment to creating an exceptional customer experience.
Solid knowledge of online customer engagement platforms and channels.
Great organizational and time management abilities.
Ability to prioritize, plan and execute while being agile
Strong interpersonal skills and a customer-centered approach.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Customer centric thinking, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.