Customer Experience Executive - German and English Speaker

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Working alongside our Customer Operations Team, you will be responsible for investigating, resolving and reporting on customer dissatisfactions, queries and complaints. You will also be a role model for the colleagues on the team by engaging directly with customers and demonstrating excellent customer service as well as providing valuable feedback to key stakeholders on the Customer Journey.

You will be responsible for responding to Social Media commentary and Trust Pilot reviews with a view to educating the audience on the EV experience. You will be responsible for managing various social media platforms and working closely with the digital services to deliver a consistent message to our customers and identify common themes or topics raised on the platform.

This role requires you to be fluent speaking, reading and writing in English and German and the role is based 3 days a week in our Milton Keynes office.

Responsibilities

• Manage own caseload, ensuring all complaints are handled within defined SLAs from receipt to conclusion • Contact internal and external parties for relevant information required to investigate and close the complaint

• Ensure that all complaints are handled with the highest possible standard of customer care • Assist with feedback and provide recommendations for improvement. Handling feedback from multiple channels with a view to appeasing dissatisfied customers.

• Demonstrating a good ability to manage customer vulnerability by triaging, adapting communication and prioritizing effectively.

• Responding to reviews and social media commentary with a view to educate the audience on the EV experience

• Identifying challenges and suggests solutions for the improvement of the operation and client/customer interactions

• Resolve account queries efficiently whilst maintaining customer experience throughout your investigation

• Update knowledge to ensure factual information is maintained to support customer queries.

• Ensure tone of communication is aligned with bp’s tone of voice.

• Complete quality assurance reviews for calls and emails delivered by outsource partners, working closely with the Service Excellence Team.

• Provide language support to the service excellence team where necessary to maintain, quality, training and knowledge.

Role Requirements / Skill set

• Previous Customer Service Experience

• Experience of Social Media Communication

• Experience of Complaint Handling

• Excellent time keeping

• Ability to work under pressure and towards strict targets and deadlines

• Customer Focused

• Self-motivated and organized

• EV expert

• Excellent inter-personal and communication skills

• Attention to detail

• Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint

• Adapts effectively to changing circumstances

• Identifies problems/opportunities in the making

• Analysis and Reporting

• Results Driven with a commitment to quality

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.