The Customer Experience Lead (CEL) is responsible for leading and executing work that contributes to the Store’s operations and customer experience. Talent in the role supports the achievement of strategic priorities that are cascaded from the Retail Strategic Initiatives to the Store and Functional level. The CEL ensures budget and cost centre management while contributing to the achievement of the Store’s sales plans and long-term desired outcome of profitability and growth through driving the world class customer service and brand experience on our sites across the country. Facilitates and manages Dealer Performance Programes, Employee Capabilities and Incentive Programes.

Key Accountabilities:

Tracking customer experiences across online and offline channels, devices, and touchpoints.

Collaborating with IT developers, as well as the production, marketing, and sales teams to enhance customer services and brand awareness.

Facilitate employee capabilities assessment and training interventions.

Dealer Scorecard and employee incentive programme management and facilitation.

Identify customer needs, respond to customer queries, and collaborate with internal departments to optimize customer services and brand awareness.

Aligning customer experience strategies with marketing initiatives. as well as informing customers about new product features and functionalities.

Identifying customer needs and taking proactive steps to maintain positive experiences.

Responding to customer queries in a timely and effective manner, via phone, email, social media, or chat applications.

Analysing customer feedback on product ranges and new releases, as well as preparing reports.

Performing product tests, evaluating after-sales and support services, and facilitating improvements.

Documenting processes and logging technical issues, as well as customer compliments and complaints.

Keeping informed of industry trends and new CRM technologies.

Collaborate with others and work cross functionally while celebrating and role modelling diversity of thought and inclusion

Cultivate an environment of trust where the opinions, voices, and well-being of employees are valued, enabling people to bring their best selves to work

Create and drive a customer service programes that will deliver an exceptional service on site while driving a healthy competition amongst employees nationally.

Foster an environment where everyone knows their health and safety is a top priority and where everyone actively participates in ensuring the health and safety of each other and our customers

Education & Experience Required

A bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, advertising, business management, or in a related field preferred.

At least 3 years' experience as a customer experience specialist, or a similar customer support role.

Extensive experience in gathering and interpreting customer experience information.

Solid knowledge of online customer engagement platforms and channels.

Proficiency in MS Office, as well

Exceptional interpersonal skills and a client-centered approach.

Great organizational and time management abilities.

Superb communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills.

Performance orientated

Customer centric mindset

Demonstrated commitment to creating an exceptional employee and customer experience

Experience leading others

Ability to exercise good business acumen and systemic thinking that supports meaningful decisions

Ability to prioritize, plan and execute while being agile

Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team to develop and apply retail operational standards, capabilities and processes across retail sites, ensuring consistency of programmes in local operations and playing an active role in seeking continuous improvement opportunities to improve operational excellence.