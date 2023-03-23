The Customer Experience Lead (CEL) is responsible for leading and executing work that contributes to the Store’s operations and customer experience. Talent in the role supports the achievement of strategic priorities that are cascaded from the Retail Strategic Initiatives to the Store and Functional level. The CEL ensures budget and cost centre management while contributing to the achievement of the Store’s sales plans and long-term desired outcome of profitability and growth through driving the world class customer service and brand experience on our sites across the country. Facilitates and manages Dealer Performance Programes, Employee Capabilities and Incentive Programes.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team to develop and apply retail operational standards, capabilities and processes across retail sites, ensuring consistency of programmes in local operations and playing an active role in seeking continuous improvement opportunities to improve operational excellence.