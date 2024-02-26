Entity:Customers & Products
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.
We’re looking for Customer Experience Lead is a key leadership role responsible for the end-to-end customer experience within our retail business. Reporting to the Retail Operations Excellence Manager, the incumbent will be fully accountable for the execution of the Customer Experience (CX) strategy that gets delivered into stores across ANZ. This role accountabilities within approved strategy and capex/ revex/ P&C (people & culture) DoA (Delegate of Authority) include:
Overseeing the CX into store strategy encompassing activities relating to people, process, and system. This includes customer service programs, and how we measure the customer experience end to end.
Responsibility for developing CX into store roadmap, working across marketing, GBS and global teams relating to customer segmentation and embedding this framework within our convenience business.
Primarily, you will be accountable for:
Reviewing bp CX principles and embedding solutions to delight our customers.
Developing a systematic audit program to measure customer satisfaction across our store network.
Managing relationships with technology providers (Qualtrics).
Achieving our customer related KPIs & metrics as set by the business to achieve its strategic objectives.
To achieve this, it will be critical to:
Actively collaborate with Operations and Marketing to embed customer experience best practice principles.
Collaborate with wider teams: CVP&E – Customer Care and Innovation, Marketing, Global Business Services (GBS), M&C, P&I, S&S, and I&E to ensure a customer centric focus is front of mind & to develop local initiatives to increase customer engagement across our service touch points.
Complete frequent store visits within retail network to ensure a consistent customer experience is achieved within our sites and continuous learning of how support office programs and landing in store.
Partner with M&C Leadership team and the Retail Market Managers to ensure CX targets are achieved.
What we would like to see you bring:
Strong understanding of design thinking and user-centric design principles.
Demonstrated experience in CX experience or within a similar position.
Ability to communicate design concepts clearly and persuasively across different audiences and varying levels of the organisation.
Confidence in planning, designing, and facilitating remote, in-person moderated and guerrilla user testing.
Deep understanding of the retail industry and what drives CX.
Demonstrated experience understanding and empathising with a customer group to understand pain points and opportunities to focus on.
Demonstrated understanding of customer research, taking insight to improve CX.
Demonstrated Experience developing CX ‘north star’ customer journeys.
Why join us?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
