Customer Experience Manager ANZ

bp is an integrated energy company whose purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. But we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite applications from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity.

We are looking for creative thinkers who are obsessed with customers and have a passion for technology, innovation and the desire to create experiences that help our customers (B2C and B2B) achieve more, save time, and connect with what matters most to them across all products and services.

Purpose of the role

As the CX Manager, you will assist your VP Marketing in co-creating the local Mobility & Convenience (M&C) customer experience across fuels, convenience, and digital and non-digital solutions, ensuring it meets the needs of local customers while aligning with global standards. You will work closely with the Global M&C Network of Excellence (NoE) team to promote uniform experiences and technology, standardising offerings where feasible to minimise redundancy and maximise investment efficiency.

Responsible for all touchpoints that influence consumer perception and experience of our retail brand, aiming to create relevant customer experiences that foster long-lasting relationships and drive business growth. An omnichannel mindset is crucial to eliminate internal silos, ensuring seamless and cohesive cross-channel customer experiences.

Key Accountabilities

Understand local context, customer insights, offer portfolios and growth opportunities within your markets (with support from I&I NoE, M&C NoE).

Collaborate with the M&C NoE to create a local CX strategy for key customer archetypes.

Audit key journeys of highest valued mission-led customer segments, developing a deep understanding of customer needs, decision-points, actions and interactions.

Partner with local Marketing leaders and cross functional country LT (P&L holders) to align on actions and roadmap, to support delivering commercial targets.

Drive prioritized actions to improve customer experience so to influence customer metrics including acquisition and lifetime value, ensuring that all activities across teams is driving the right customer KPIs.

In collaboration with M&C NoE, assist in the development of value propositions that effectively address customer pain points and create significant differentiation in the market.

Oversee new offers, products, and services development, including concept creation, testing, business case formation, and content briefing to relevant teams, always involving NoE to ensure alignment and avoid duplication.

Manage the delivery/execution of the M&C core customer offers across fuels, non-fuels (e.g., Wild Bean Cafe), and digital offers, ensuring a consistent customer experience and contribution to business objectives.

Draw on new digital and non-fuels offers (e.g., pay-by-plate, self-serve kiosks) by working with the NoE and local Technology, Operations, and other stakeholders.

Essential Skills and Experience

10+ years’ experience in strategic, operating & product marketing roles in developing commercial / marketing strategy and translating strategy into agreed roadmaps in the area of innovation / adjacencies / diversification, preferably in a multi-national matrix organisation.

Strong marketing experience in B2B and B2C on offer development and marketing strategy, customer insights and translating insights into strategy and plan.

Leadership and communication skills, with a proven ability to influence and align cross-functional teams across diverse geographies.

Agency management and working with agency on high profile and complex projects on offer development and/ or value proposition development.

Record in product management desirable.

Strong background with multichannel/digital customer experiences strategy.

Deep understanding of retail and the oil and gas sector, including emerging trends, with familiarity in EV charging solutions.

Strong analytical skills, with the ability to utilise customer insights and market trends to inform decision-making.

Evidence of effective networking and relationship building skills both internally and externally.

What’s in it for you?

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

Share options, and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand based on the role location.



