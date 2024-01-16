Customer Experience Manager B2C

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

We’re looking for a global Customer Experience Manager for our B2C business in UK and Europe.There is no established formula, customers are changing their habits at lightning speed and there are new ways to charge every day. So if you’re passionate, curious and ready to take on one of the most exciting challenges in the market today, this is for you.You’ll be responsible for the end-to-end customer experience including journeys,segmentation, insights and their ongoing development.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities:

• Own the pulse B2C customer in UK & Europe, the authority on the customer in pulse and bp corporate globally with a deep understanding of their needs.

• Accountable for customer metrics including acquisition and lifetime value, ensuring that all activity across teams is driving great outcomes.

• Partner with in-market P&L holders to deliver the commercial targets

• Map and audit key journeys, developing a deep understanding of customer needs, decision-points, actions and interactions.

• Define the segmentation for the customer, feeding into strategy and execution functions across teams.

• Define and shape the customer experience strategy across all products, platforms and systems and drive functional roadmaps to deliver on the strategy.

• Partner with teams to deliver and optimize consistent, valuable journeys for all customers across all touchpoints.

• Optimise, test and validate existing customer journeys, implementing multi variant testing programmes and using customer insight and data to define new customer experiences.

• Ongoing development of our understanding of the customer, their mindsets, needs, journeys and insights to drive decision-making at pulse.

Knowledge & Experience

• Demonstrable experience driving large scale customer-centric initiatives, preferably in new industries

• Strong analytical and insight-generation skills

• Excellent attention to detail and sound business judgement

• Relevant experience of reporting and/or presenting high quality insights and business recommendations to influence senior stakeholders and workstreams • • Strong project management as well as a track record of delivering projects in complex and ambiguous environments.

60% office 40% home flexible working policy Travel. There may be a requirement for international travel to key markets. Approx 30%



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Customer centric thinking, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



