Customer Experience Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose :

The Service Delivery Manager will be responsible for the customer operations for select Global geographies across a variety of functions across the Order to Cash and Service Operation journeys. The role includes handling the people (direct and indirect reports), partners and the process.

The Service Delivery Manager will be accountable for the delivery against agreed Service Levels indicated by the Key Performance Indicators.

As a key member of the Customer Leadership team in India, the individual will be expected to give to and participate in the delivery of the strategy of the organization!

Key Accountabilities:

Functional

Lead and review operational performance for the Customer Service team regularly against the defined objectives and plan corrective actions accordingly to ensure the organizations timely delivery of services in accordance with the Service Level Agreements and relevant processes and policies including leading and reviewing Customer Facing Support Activities.

Provide relevant support and collaborate with internal partners and collaborators as the need arises to resolve customer concerns and queries, lead the operational relationships.

Lead and/or support external/internal audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations.

Ensure adherence and compliance with the Code of Conduct, bp Policies and ISO standards across the organisation.

Service Management and Continuous Improvement

Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance of the teams on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals and plan corrective action accordingly.

Proactively plan, develop and supervise implementation of quality and process improvement by using technology, continuous improvement initiatives, standard processes and data-driven management. Track progress and suggest recommendations for improvement as required

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key partners at all levels within the organisation, customers and external service providers to ensure related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner. Lead key contractors and supplier relationships to deliver maximum value and impact for bp.

Support the development and implementation of policies, procedures and practices in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and industry best-in-class practices and global process standardisation.

Ensure Global Process Standards are embedded and adhered to in day-to-day operations.

Drive cross functional partnership and identify, resolve and develop solutions for sophisticated, raised and systemic operational problems to ensure consistent and high quality customer service at all times

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements dynamic solutions that address our most exciting and sophisticated problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, running risks, presenting, thinking globally and while demonstrating bp’s values, behaviours and approaches

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity.

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Leadership and Supervisory

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct performance appraisals, reward and field employees.

Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development of key talent.

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the team and ensure competency in performing the related Customer / Order to Cash process activities.

Support the development of a strong culture within teams promoting continuous learning and focusing on meeting / exceeding customer needs / expectations.

Identify training opportunities focused on building capability of the team.

Resource management

Carry out resource management responsibilities for teams to ensure the efficient and effective allocation of resources for the organisation and organise people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements. Flag significant demand variations to help ensure the development of a flexible resource allocation strategy.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience

Educated to Degree standard or equivalent.

12-15 years post degree experience with shown ability in a Customer Service / Order to Cash Process environment

Minimum of 6 years of supervisory experience of which at least 3-5 years needs to be at a Manager of Manager level

Skills and competencies

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships on all levels of the organisation.

Strong people leadership skills that facilitate others to play to their strengths.

Strong performance leadership skills with experience of leading both quantitative and qualitative targets and a track record of achieving goals.

Exceptional time management and interpersonal skills, able to prioritise and handle urgent issues and customer concerns.

Exceptional customer acumen, ability to demonstrate an understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business both operationally and financially

Strong understanding of pivotal initiatives and converting those into tengible action plans for the relevant region

Experience using SAP, Salesforce and MS Office applications.

Strong problem solving and influencing skills, ability to handle conflicting deadlines by efficiently delegating and utilising direct reports to ensure deliverables are met.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

