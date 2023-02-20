Job summary

The Customer Experience Specialist role requires a self-starter with exceptional customer service focus & passion for digital as part of the Customer Experience team to contribute to a low effort customer experience for Premium accounts across ANZ. Currently the role supports Fuels & Lubricants however potential opportunities may present as part of the future company strategy.



This role is part of the New Zealand team with working hours being from 7am to 3pm Monday to Friday. Customer contact will vary from phone, e mail & other digital platforms. The role requires you to contribute to overall business objectives & goals. Problem solving & query resolution play an important part in this role in conjunction with the ability to multitask.



The role requires you to suggest & drive continuous improvement that will enhance the customer experience including dealing with multiple stakeholders.



Additionally, you will proactively promote & encourage online services & products to drive customer self-serve.



Key Accountabilities

• First point of contact for Premium accounts covering queries, order processing, correct use of relevant business applications & systems, aligned to Service Level Agreements, policy & procedures

• Respond to customers and stakeholders across a suite of digital platforms.

• Demonstrate winning customer service techniques such as empathy, patience, advocacy and conflict resolution and ability to diffuse escalating emotions.

• Develop & maintain professional working relationships consistent with GBS’s core values.

• Strong focus on leaning in, suggesting & driving continuous improvement to enhance the customer experience & reduce rework or additional costs back to the business.



Qualification & Experience and Competencies

• Demonstrated ability in key account management

• Demonstrated ability to interpret customer requirements, diagnose issues & identify solutions

• Strong confident writing and communication skills plus practice active listening

• Ability to work & learn collaboratively in a team environment.

• Strong attention to detail, excellent organisation & time management skills

• Experience in stakeholder management & influencing outcomes



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



The benefits:

Bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements, 3 days in the office & 2 days working from home

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

