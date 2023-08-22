Job summary

Customer Experience (CX) Specialist B2C - bp pulse

Customer Experience Specialist B2C - bp pulse

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact.



bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re looking for a Customer Experience Specialist B2C who will support the Customer Experience strategy alongside with leading the execution of location management strategies across owned & external channels. There is no established formula, bp pulse chargers are placed across an ever-growing network. So if you’re passionate, curious and ready to take on one of the most exciting challenges in the market today, this is for you.

Responsibilities:

Two key responsibilities;Support the B2C CX Manager to exceed our customers’ expectations through executing the customer experience strategy across all touchpoints. Including; Analyse customer data, market reports and insights to understand our customers. Engagement in Customer testing and competitor benchmarking. Partner with teams to deliver and optimize consistent, valuable journeys for all customers across all touchpoints. Measure the impact of new or changed customer experiences on our customers. Accountable for accuracy and optimization of location data on owned and external platforms. Including; Audit and improving the data behind location management for pulse’s current estate. Maintain accurate owned maps and location data. Ensure performance tracking of location data in terms of visibility & actions, charging sessions and customer sentiment. Manage third party relationships such to drive representation of pulse across external search and location platforms. Explore opportunities to leverage location data with strategists in wider customer team, supporting test and learn opportunities across new and emerging channels and content such as voice and reviews.

Accountable for accuracy and optimization of location data on owned and external platforms.



Essential:

Experience managing data and marketing initiatives to drive performance.

Knowledge of key location management platforms and location SEO preferred.

Knowledge of customer experience methodology preferred.

Excellent attention to detail and comfort with problem solving.

Strong analytical and insight-generation skills.

Strong project management as well as a track record of delivering projects in complex and ambiguous environments.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?



At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!



Agility core practices, Customer centric thinking, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



