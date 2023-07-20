Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact. bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re looking for a global Customer Experience Strategist. There is no established formula, customers are changing their habits at lightning speed and there are new ways to charge every day. So if you’re passionate, curious and ready to take on one of the most exciting challenges in the market today, this is for you.

This exciting new role is in our growing customer experience and customer team as we put customers at the heart of what we do. You’ll be responsible for defining the end-to-end customer experience strategy for bp pulse to ensure the business to focused on the right outcomes.



Own the pulse customer experience strategy globally, will be the authority on the customer priorities in pulse and with a deep understanding of customer and commercial impact experience initiatives will have.

Accountable for customer metrics including acquisition and lifetime value, and using these to ensure that all activity across teams is driving positive outcomes for customers and the business.

Define and shape the customer experience strategy across all products, platforms and systems and drive functional roadmaps to deliver on the strategy.

Partner with CX Managers in B2C and B2B to size and prioritize the key experiences, ensure all are clear on the problem, why we are looking to address and the commercial impact.

Partner with in-market P&L holders to ensure prioritization is clear and justified.

Building the plans and requirements for the key customer facing touchpoints and building this into several disciplines roadmaps including product, operations, and marketing.

Build a senior network across all areas to create the right partnerships and influence to establish agreement for the overall strategic direction that is the right focus commercially and for our customers.

Support in mapping and auditing key journeys, developing a deep understanding of customer needs, decision-points, actions and interactions to inform CX strategy.

Ongoing development of our understanding of the customer, their mindsets, needs, journeys and insights to drive decision-making at pulse.



Demonstrable experience in developing large scale customer-centric strategies, preferably in new industries.

Advanced knowledge of customer experience practice and methodologies.

Understanding of product, operations, and marketing disciplines.

Highly analytical and strong insight-generation skills.

Excellent attention to detail and sound business judgement.

Ability to balance commercial and customer drivers.

Can develop spend and resource requirements to meet goals.

Relevant experience of reporting and presenting high quality insights and business recommendations to influence senior stakeholders and workstreams.

Degree / professional qualification preferred.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?



At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!



