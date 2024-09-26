Customer Experience Team Leader - Lubes

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our elite team?

The role would be responsible for the critical business team with an accountability to represent the multiple functions across the region for administration & organisational change. The teams would handle customer interactions across an Omni-channel operation – Voice, Email, Chat, Chatbot & Social channels of support.

Lead the team to ensure safe and silent run for the team's processes. Ensure the activity is being carried out in a well-controlled, timely, and accurate manner and in line with the expectations of our customers

Lead deadlines and ensure that all activities that directly affect internal or external customer relationships or the outputs of the operational teams are of the highest quality

Understanding the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes

Carry out regular one to ones with all team to discuss performance and to develop and implement career path plans

Coordinate monthly team meetings with direct reports

Proactively develop the skills, proficiencies and knowledge of Customer Service team members

Develop a team environment that supports continuous improvements & promotes the growth mindset

Provide first level partner concern for any issues raised by the team

Develop, achieve and supervise Key Performance Indicators aligned to the Service Level Agreements

Work closely with other team leaders within the business and GBS to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems

Serve as single point of accountability for any projects or change requests from the business or enabling teams and run and assess risks and impacts to the processes as well as resourcing. Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key collaborators, customers and external service providers

Develop and control processes and procedures to the company standards

Serve as a cross functional liaison to share standard processes across the GBS and other areas of our business

Collaborate with business partners as a SME to adequately support any new business or quickly react to supply disruption

Deliver quality and efficient accounting and control to our customers by using technology, standard methodologies, and identifying and implementing continuous improvement opportunities with data-driven measurement to strengthen trust and confidence in personal delivery and the overall delivery of the GBS agenda

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws, including planning, assigning and advising work; appraising performance; rewarding and focusing employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems. Provide support as vital to ensure all team members are aligned with HSSE policies and procedures.

Graduation or equivalent

Deep Customer Service Experience and Omni channel capability including Social Media.6+ years validated experience leading and mentoring a team within a corporate call centre environment with a confirmed understanding of call centre metrics and management of a call centre queue & workforce management and CRMs



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.