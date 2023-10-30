Customer Experience Team Leader

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade HThe role of the team leader would be responsible for the critical business team with an accountability to represent the multiple functions across the region for administration & change management. The teams would manage customer interactions across an omni-channel operation – Voice, Email, Chat, Chatbot & Social channels of support in the Americas.The candidate is responsible to ensure effective stakeholder management, change management, focus on performance management, consistency of operations, constantly looking for opportunities to improve customer experience & maintain strong relationships with business partners. It’s critical for the candidate to have a keen eye for detail & drive continuous improvement using actionable insights from day-to-day operations.The candidate needs to play a key role in building an open & approachable culture in the business, with a constant endeavour to achieve the organisational strategic objectives. This role is accountable for maintaining connectivity with the businesses that are supported by processes delivered within the team and shares best practices in the team and with partners.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Lead the team to ensure safe and silent run for the team's processes. Ensure the activity is being carried out in a well-controlled, timely, and accurate manner and in line with the expectations of our customers

Manage deadlines and ensure that all activities that directly affect internal or external customer relationships or the outputs of the operational teams are of the highest quality

Understanding the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes

Carry out regular one to ones with all direct reports to discuss performance and to develop and implement career path plans

Conduct half yearly and annual appraisals with direct reports

Organise monthly team meetings with direct reports

Proactively develop the skills, competencies and knowledge of Customer Service team members

Develop a team environment that supports continuous improvements & promotes the growth mindset

Provide first level escalation for any issues raised by the team

Develop, achieve and monitor Key Performance Indicators aligned to the Service Level Agreements

Work closely with other team leaders within the business and GBS to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems

Serve as single point of accountability for any projects or change requests from the business or enabling teams and manage and assess risks and impacts to the processes as well as resourcing

Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key stakeholders, customers and external service providers

Develop and control processes and procedures to the company standards

Serve as a cross functional liaison to share best practices across the GBS and other areas of our business

Collaborate with business partners as a SME to adequately support any new business or quickly react to supply disruption

Deliver quality and cost effective accounting and control to our customers by using technology, best practices, and identifying and implementing continuous improvement opportunities with data-driven measurement to strengthen trust and confidence in personal delivery and the overall delivery of the GBS agenda

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws, including planning, assigning and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems

Provide support as necessary to ensure all team members are compliant with HSSE policies and procedures

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in an accredited institution

Essential Experience

Overall, 10 years or more of experience in the Customer Service industry

Minimum of 6-8 years of work experience in people management in Customer Service

Experience in managing omnichannel operations is a must

Proven experience in coaching and leading high performing teams.

Effective communicator verbally and in writing



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.