Customer Experience Team Leader

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team?

The role of a customer service team leader is to lead the frontline customer service representatives who lead customer interactions across an omni-channel operation – Voice, Email, Chat, Chatbot & Social channels of support in the Americas.

The candidate is responsible to ensure effective team management, focus on performance management, consistency of operations, constantly looking for opportunities to improve customer experience & maintain strong relationships with our internal and external business partners. It’s critical for the candidate to have a keen eye for detail & drive continuous improvement using actionable insights from day-to-day operations.

The candidate needs to play a key role in building an open & empathic culture in the business, with a constant endeavour to achieve the interpersonal strategic objectives. This role is accountable for maintaining connectivity with the businesses that are supported by processes delivered within the team and shares standard methodologies in the team and with partners.

Key Accountabilities-

Lead the team to ensure safe and silent run for the team's processes. Ensure the activity is being carried out in a well-controlled, timely, and accurate manner and in line with the expectations of our customers

Manage timelines and ensure that all activities that directly affect internal or external customer relationships or the outputs of the operational teams are of the highest quality

Understanding the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes

Carry out regular one to ones with all reportee to discuss performance and to develop and implement career path plans

Conduct half yearly and annual appraisals with reportee

Organise monthly team meetings with reportee

Proactively develop the skills, competencies and knowledge of Customer Service team members

Develop positive team that supports continuous improvements & promotes the growth mindset

Provide first level customer concern for any issues raised by the team

Develop, achieve Key Performance Indicators aligned to the Service Level Agreements

Work closely with other team leaders within the business and GBS to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared, and lessons learnt

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems

Serve as single point of accountability for any projects or change requests from the business or enabling teams and manage and assess risks and impacts to the processes as well as resourcing

Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key collaborators, customers and external service providers

Develop and control processes and procedures to the company standards

Serve as a cross functional liaison to share standard processes across the GBS and other areas of our business

Collaborate with business partners as a SME to adequately support any new business or quickly react to supply disruption

Deliver quality and efficient accounting and control to our customers by using technology, standard methodologies, and identifying and implementing continuous improvement opportunities with data-driven measurement to strengthen trust and confidence in personal delivery and the overall delivery of the GBS agenda

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws, including planning, assigning and advising work; appraising performance; rewarding and focusing employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems

Provide support as vital to ensure all team members are aligned with HSSE policies and procedures

Accelerator Accountabilities:

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements ground-breaking solutions that solve our most complicated and sophisticated problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, handling risks, presenting, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviors and approaches.

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both embracing agile principles and actively nurturing agile at every opportunity.

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analyzing data to create breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, embrace new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Key competencies-

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in an accredited institution. Overall, 10 years or more of experience in the Customer Service industry. Minimum of 6-8 years of work experience in people management in Customer Service

Experience in managing omnichannel operations is a must. Proven expertise in coaching and leading high performing teams.

General leadership and decision-making skills with effective communicator verbally and in writing. Must demonstrate a strong understanding of customers’ needs / behavior’s

Proficient in Microsoft Office. Experience in Genesys/Avaya/Nortel telephony & email workflows

Experience in managing chatbot & social media operations

Strong analytical skills to review and drive performance of team

Strategic orientation and global awareness, Cross-functional mind-set. Strong background and knowledge with identifying/completion on continuous improvement opportunities



