Customer ExperienceTeam Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Lead the team to ensure safe and silent run for the team's processes. Ensure the activity is being carried out in a well-controlled, timely, and accurate manner and in line with the expectations of our customers. Manage timeline sand ensure that all activities that directly affect internal or external customer relationships or the outputs of the operational teams are of the highest quality

Understanding the required procedures and processes for the required businesses, as well as the internal processes

Carry out regular one to ones with all team members to discuss performance and to develop and implement career path plans. Conduct half yearly and annual appraisals with team members. Coordinate monthly team meetings with them.

Actively develop the skills, and knowledge of Customer Service team members

Develop a team environment that supports continuous improvements & promotes the growth mindset

Provide first level customer concern for any issues raised by the team

Develop, achieve and help Key Performance Indicators aligned to the Service Level Agreements

Work closely with other team leaders within the business and GBS to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems

Serve as single point of accountability for any projects or change requests from the business or enabling teams and manage and assess risks and impacts to the processes as well as resourcing

Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key collaborators, customers and external service providers

Develop and control processes and procedures to the company standards

Serve as a cross functional liaison to share standard methodologies across the GBS and other areas of our business

Collaborate with business partners as a SME to adequately support any new business or quickly react to supply disruption

Deliver quality and efficient accounting and control to our customers by using technology, standard methodologies, and identifying and implementing continuous improvement opportunities with data-driven measurement to strengthen trust and confidence in personal delivery and the overall delivery of the GBS agenda

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws, including planning, assigning and advising work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems

Provide support as vital to ensure entire team stays in sync with HSSE policies and procedures

Crucial Experience

Bachelor’s degree in an accredited institution Overall, 10 years or more of experience in the Customer Service industry. Minimum of 6-8 years of work experience in people management in Customer Service. Experience in managing omnichannel operations is a must. Proven experience in mentor and leading teams. Effective communicator verbally and in writing



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



