Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Customer Fulfilment Manager EU

Customer Fulfilment Manager EU

This function has overall responsibility for leading, organizing, and developing the Customer Fulfilment Team in Europe. This includes the effective management of relevant logistics operations, ensuring outstanding customer service at efficient costs and CO2 emissions in accordance with Health & Safety Quality & Compliance requirements. Part of the tasks is the implementation and development of business strategies with focus on end-to-end cost-to-serve.

This is an office based position with the opportunity to be filled in within one of the following countries: Hungary, Germany, Spain, France, Belgium.

In this role You will:

Be responsible for all processes and activities in warehouse, primary transport and secondary transport also responsible for IT system integrity and invoice processing

Lead and develop a high-performance team, supporting driving upskilling and reskilling of coordinated Supply Chain functional managers while lead team to deliver outstanding results across all metrics

Proactively co-create new business strategies and opportunities for growth with Business Development team, building and developing relationships with key collaborators both internally and externally

Foster Supply Chain Excellence promoting Cost Competitiveness and Continuous Improvement approach leverage while own digital, Logistics excellence and 3P management

Drive full integration of the Order To Cash process in conjunction with Global Business Services demonstrating existing standard processes in constant connection with Europe - Middle East - Türkiye- Africa leadership team and functional excellence leads

Lead Safety, Quality, Risk and compliance performance of CF for EUROPE aligned with all required BP standards and Code of Conduct. Deliver services / scope of operations in line with plan dedication on cost, cash and headcount

Act responsively to a constantly evolving business landscape, be responsible for critical customer management, building

Integrate Middle East - Türkiye - Africa logistics excellence programme coaching and using full EU and META Logistic excellence in a single extended capability programme

Reduce CO2 footprint in line with Castrol’s “Path 360” ambitions.

Optimize cost-to-serve in close co-operation with the business channels.

Ensure and manage accurate inventory in systems to support high stock availability at minimal working capital.

Ensure financial integrity and accurate billing by logistics service providers at maximum cost transparency. Ensure smooth payment processes (P2P) as well as accurate billing and creation of provisions in the system.

What You will need to be successful:

University degree in applied economics, engineering or supply chain or similar level

Proven experience (10+ yeras) in different areas of supply chain and leading a multi-functional team for success

Deep knowledge of order to cash and distribution in particular

Great understanding of supply chain end-to-end as value chain

Fluency in English language, both oral and written

Strong interpersonal skills with an awareness of different cultures within the customer base, team and organization.

Ability to engage, build relationships with and influence senior leadership and key business stakeholders

Great leadership skills to drive performance culture in a sustainable way

Experienced in contract negotiation, development and monitoring

Proficiency in managing change

Excellent communication and influencing skills.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



