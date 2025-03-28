Customer Fulfilment Manager - TUCA

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Bp Castrol is looking for Customer Fulfilment Manager who will ensure the delivery of best in class service for the relevant geography, taking into account inventory and efficiency targets.

The job holder acts as a key point of contact for the relevant business and is responsible for managing this relationship to ensure the interests of both supply chain and the business are properly represented.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities:

Play the business interface role into the GSC organisation for the relevant geography

Own the Service Level Agreement (SLA) with the relevant business in the relevant organisation ensuring a correct application. Ensure that the SLA is adherent to the supply policy

Single point of accountability for IFOT for the specific geography

Interact and support CF manager (operational) to deliver effective S & OP meetings ensuring an fit for purpose communication process among all relevant functions (planning, manufacturing, logistics, OPEX)

Validate Stock Mix Optimisation process outcome for the relevant warehouses in scope with the agreed IFOT targets.

Attend the weekly STEM meetings providing information about priorities for the business.

Manage the deployment of the stock to customers in the most efficient way through ATP/BOP processes.

Ensure an effective product portfolio management (phase in/out, promotions, SLOBS) in the relevant geography, in cooperation with OPEX and planning.

Liaise with the business to understand future developments (e.g. tenders) and their implications for GSC

Part of Incident Management Team providing specific support as business interface together with fit for purpose mitigation actions

Active part of CF risk management benefiting of RAT and enpowering the team to propose and support HSSE initiative and Continuous Improvement programs

Partecipate to internal and external audits (TS, ISO, Customer, Supplier)

Support OMS agenda participating to gap assessment and to implementation plan

Experience:

Good balance of general customer service skills and knowledge of the distribution industry

Strong service orientation - demonstrating the ability to set and maintain high standards of customer service, actively looking for ways to satisfy the customer

Able to meet deadlines through good time management and allocation of priorities

Good networker with stakeholders

Good engagement approach and decision making attitude

Proactive approach and performance driven

Strong attitude to problem solving

Deep knowledge of order to cash and material planning processes

Excellent communication and influencing skills.

Computer literate

Fluent in English language, both oral and written. Fluent in local language

Active listening skills

Demonstrated HSSEQ awareness

Required competencies:

Advanced knowledge of MS Office

Advanced knowledge of relevant SAP modules

Good understanding of tax and legal logistics regulations

Good understanding of financials

Good understanding of written contracts



Travel Requirement

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.