Customer Identity Engineer

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
We are currently creating a new Customer Identity Platform (CIP) to replace the current platform with a best-in-class digital identity solution. The new CIP (Customer Identity Platform) will facilitate a self-service developer experience and allow us to create a more scalable and intuitive offering for our internal customers. The scope and importance of this work are immense, as it underpins the delivery of a quality, reliable and easy-to-use consumer experience across some of bp’s core products and services, and therefore provides a fantastic opportunity to work at the leading edge of high-impact transformation. We are looking for an engineer to join us at this incredibly exciting time as we progress through building out the platform and ramping up adoption & migration of products teams, from the current platform.
What you will do