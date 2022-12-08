Customer Identity Engineer

Job summary

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To make this transition, we are hiring staff enterprise technology engineers.

Enterprise Technology Engineering is a cross-functional team involved in all phases of our application and service release lifecycle that embraces and promotes the DevOps & SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) methodologies. Engineers are partly responsible for design, implementation, and ongoing support of the production services, applications and platform components that comprise our backends. In this role you will have the opportunity to leverage your technical skills in systems management, software development and database skills, to promote best-practice and support the broader organization by implementing the guiderails to operate safely, by building maturity and forging greater adoption and higher maturity for Agile delivery.

We believe in doing whatever it takes (both technical and non-technical) to build, maintain and provide a curated platform experience for the communities using it. We prioritize self-service & automation, clear boundaries & responsibilities, reliability and ensure the platforms we build are flexible and evolvable.

Background

bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all digital development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers.

We are currently creating a new Customer Identity Platform (CIP) to replace the current platform with a best-in-class digital identity solution. The new CIP will facilitate a self-service developer experience and allow us to create a more scalable and intuitive offering for our internal customers. The scope and importance of this work are immense, as it underpins the delivery of a quality, reliable and easy-to-use consumer experience across some of bp’s core products and services, and therefore provides a fantastic opportunity to work at the leading edge of high-impact transformation. We are looking for an engineer to join us at this incredibly exciting time as we progress through building out the platform and ramping up adoption & migration of products teams, from the current platform.

What you will do for us...

Primary focus with customer & consumer identity platforms – e.g., ForgeRock, Auth0 or Okta.

Utilize your knowledge or experience of identity authentication protocols e.g., OAUTH and OIDC (OpenID Connect)

Be responsible for leading the Run & Automate squad for the new Customer Identity Platform, focusing on SRE, innovation and customer centricity. This will include establishing ways of working, runbooks, operating procedures, and team processes with our new supplier.

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services you oversee, responsible for defining and maintaining platform metrics.

Aim to achieve Zero Ops, with regular automation of patterns for recurrent issues.

Prioritize customer centricity both internal (developer experience) and external, identify innovation opportunities and anticipate customer demand, to deliver new patterns & features as we mature the platform

This is a hands-on role where you will have the opportunity to build out platform improvement features, observability, and automation, based on backlog items and feature requests from the product teams.

Work with the business, product management, design, and software engineers to deliver product requirements into the platform.

Demonstrate technical thought leadership across identity & enterprise technology engineering technologies.

Builds awareness of internal and external technology developments and industry standards.

Adheres to and advocates for platform engineering best practices (e.g., technical design review, Internet protocols, security protocols, authentication protocols, coding standards and reviews, source control management, documentation, build processes and operations)

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity and product resiliency.

Provide leadership to engineers including suppliers and ensure work is done based on team principles. Provide technical guidance, mentors others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Drive automation of application deployments utilizing strategic patterns and CI/CD pipelines. Shift security left.

Define observability requirements e.g., system capacity & health indicators and implement automated incident resolution solutions.

Continuously mature testing practices to increase platform resiliency.

Desirable Experience:

Experience with Terraform for scripting in CIP components outside of ForgeRock e.g., in AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Experience with continuous integration using a YAML-based CI/CD tool such as Azure DevOps, GitLab or Git Hub Actions.

Experience with a metrics or monitoring tool, including the ability to perform queries against observability data. Experience with tools such as Splunk and Azure App Insights.

Experience of AWS cloud infrastructure

Experience with JavaScript e.g., NodeJS for scripting

Experience with leading production support in a global environment, including technical incident resolution & playing the role of Incident Manager for critical incidents. You will have supported these production systems through on-call rotations.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!