Customer Identity Engineer

Job summary

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is currently looking for versatile individuals to be part of our enterprise technology team.

As Enterprise Technology Engineer you will be a key member of a multi-functional team involved in all phases of our application and service release lifecycle that adopts and promotes the DevOps & SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) methodologies; partly responsible for design, implementation, and ongoing support of the production services, applications and platform components that comprise our backends. In this role you will have the opportunity to maximise your technical skills in systems management, software development and database skills, to promote best-practice and support the broader organization by implementing the guardrails to operate safely, by building maturity and forging greater adoption for Agile delivery.

Background

We are currently creating a new Customer Identity Platform (CIP) to replace the current platform with a best-in-class digital identity solution. The new CIP will facilitate a self-service developer experience and allow us to create a more scalable and intuitive offering for our internal customers. The scope and importance of this work are immense, as it underpins the delivery of a quality, reliable and easy-to-use consumer experience across some of bp’s core products and services.

What you will do for us...

Primary focus with customer & consumer identity platforms – e.g., ForgeRock, Auth0 or Okta.

Apply your knowledge or experience of identity authentication protocols e.g., OAUTH and OIDC (OpenID Connect)

Be responsible for leading the Run & Automate squad for the new Customer Identity Platform, focusing on SRE, innovation and customer centricity by establishing ways of working, runbooks, operating procedures, and team processes with our new supplier.

Responsible for service reliability and site-reliability engineering standard processes.

Aim to achieve Zero Ops, with regular automation of patterns for recurrent issues.

Identify innovation opportunities and anticipate customer demand, to deliver new patterns & features as we mature the platform.

This is a hands-on role where you will have the opportunity to build out platform improvement features, observability, and automation, based on backlog items and feature requests from the product teams.

Work with the business, product management, design, and software engineers to deliver product requirements into the platform.

Demonstrate technical thought leadership across identity & enterprise technology engineering technologies.

Builds awareness of internal and external technology developments and industry standards.

Perform technical design review, supervise Internet protocols, security protocols, authentication protocols, coding standards and reviews, source control management, documentation, build processes and operations.

Implement automated incident resolution solutions.

Actively contribute to improve developer velocity and product resiliency by adopting right testing framework.

Provide leadership and technical guidance to peers, mentors others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Drive automation of application deployments using strategic patterns and CI/CD pipelines. Shift security left.

Desirable Experience:

Terraform for scripting in CIP components outside of ForgeRock e.g., in AWS

Continuous integration using a YAML-based CI/CD tool such as Azure DevOps, GitLab or Git Hub Actions.

Experience with a metrics or monitoring tool, including the ability to perform queries against observability data such as Splunk and Azure App Insights.

AWS Cloud Infrastructure, JavaScript e.g., NodeJS for scripting

Leading production support in a global environment, including technical incident resolution & playing the role of Incident Manager for critical incidents.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity, committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.