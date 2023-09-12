Customer Identity Software Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Enterprise Technology Engineering is a cross-functional team involved in all phases of our application and service release lifecycle that embraces and promotes the DevOps & SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) methodologies. Engineers are partly responsible for design, implementation, and ongoing support of the production services, applications and platform components that comprise our backends. In this role you will have the opportunity to leverage your technical skills in systems management, software development and database skills, to promote best-practice and support the broader organization by implementing the guiderails to operate safely, by building maturity and forging greater adoption and higher maturity for Agile delivery.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Role Synopsis

bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) organization is the central organization for all digital development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream delivery of energy to our customers.

We are currently creating a new Customer Identity Platform (CIP) to replace the current platform with best-in-class digital identity solution. The new CIP (Customer Identity Platform) will facilitate a self-service developer experience and allow us to create a more scalable and intuitive offering for our internal customers. The scope and importance of this work are immense, as it underpins the delivery of a quality, reliable and easy-to-use consumer experience across some of bp’s core products and services, and therefore provides a fantastic opportunity to work at the leading edge of high-impact transformation. We are looking for an engineer to join us at this incredibly exciting time as we progress through building out the platform and ramping up adoption & migration of products teams, from the current platform.

What you will do for us...

Collaborate within an Agile Scrum team to drive the development of identity platform using JavaScript, with a focus on the Next.js framework.

Leverage expertise in JavaScript development to design, implement, and enhance platform features, ensuring high performance and seamless user experiences.

Apply in-depth knowledge of identity concepts, including OAuth 2.0 framework, OpenID Connect, and SAML, to implement secure and robust authentication and authorization mechanisms.

Participate in code reviews, providing and receiving constructive feedback to maintain code quality and ensure consistent coding standards.

Collaborate closely with architects and identity Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) during refinement sessions and discussions, contributing to the architectural decisions and the evolution of the identity platform.

Develop and enhance the DevOps pipeline by maintaining a CLI tool using JavaScript or TypeScript, automating deployment processes, testing, and monitoring.

Contribute to the platform's continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) practices, ensuring smooth and reliable code deployment.

Display a proactive attitude towards learning, actively seeking opportunities to expand identity knowledge by participating in training, workshops, and interactions with identity SMEs.

Demonstrate a passion for becoming an identity expert in the long term, with aspirations to contribute to identity-related architectural decisions and provide thought leadership within the organization.

Desirable Experience:

Proven track record of 7+ years of professional software development experience, with a strong focus on JavaScript development such as Next.js or similar front-end frameworks.

Proficiency in identity and access management concepts, including OAuth 2.0 framework, OpenID Connect, SAML, and related authentication and authorization protocols

Previous involvement in developing and maintaining DevOps pipelines, with proficiency in creating CLI tools using JavaScript or TypeScript to automate deployment, testing, and monitoring processes.

Aspirations to evolve into an identity expert, passion for continuous learning and growth, demonstrated ability to rapidly acquire and apply new knowledge, evidenced by a track record of successfully mastering and implementing new technologies and frameworks.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



