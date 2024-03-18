Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Customer Lifecycle Manager

This is an office-based location independent role that can be filled in: Austria (Wien), Spain (Madrid), UK (Milton Keynes), Netherlands (Rotterdam Refinery), Portugal (Lisbon), Hungary (Budapest), Germany (Bochum).

In this role You will:

Develop Customer Lifecycle Management (CLM) and contact strategy across Fleet

Be in close collaboration with sales managers, optimize churn and lead management and up- and cross-selling initiatives to support volume and margin plans across all field sales and telesales teams as well as through digital channels

Apply standard process CRM tools and analytics and embed them into day-to-day sales operations

Run initiatives to increase coordinated customer value in Fleet: customer profitability analysis and improvement initiatives, protection from churn, cross-selling, up-selling and implementation of CRM tools and systems with direct sales and telesales teams. Accountability for lead management, and strategic campaign management

Act as key partner, support deployment of Fleet MI and commercial profitability insights and definition of margin targets across all CoTs / sub-segments / countries, in close partnership with Pricing, PPR and GBSE reporting teams

Own the relationship and budget with churn analytics and lead management suppliers

Lead team of commercial analysts to drive the CLM activity set

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in business administration or similar field

Expert in CRM, minimum of 5 years experience is required

Sales/Marketing/CRM experience in B2B

Preferable: Experience in lead management and ownership of lead generation activity

Excellent analytical skills

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work under pressure and prioritise work

Ability to inspire change and implement new initiatives and innovation

Ability to translate business strategy and customer insights into an activity set

Strong project management skills

Performance-orientation

Team-oriented and constructive collaboration with the team

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.