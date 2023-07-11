Customer Marketing Communications Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

The Customer Marketing Communication Lead develops and implements customer-focused content and channel plans to support the B2B branded marketer (customer) communication strategy, increase customer engagement, and drive stronger consideration for stations to consider branding with bp. A deep knowledge and experience in leading content strategy, web & mobile web assets, customer lead generation, & digital video. This position should also understand how digital communications can extend and integrate into traditional communication channels.



Job Description:

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

This position reports to the Customer Communications Manager and will work with several internal and external partners including Branded Marketer, EC Retail, Sales Operations, Consumer Experience, Brand Communications, I&E, BPAMA, , and relevant agency partners.

Develop and lead the ongoing digital strategy to engage with existing and potential bp B2B customers via bp owned digital channels.

Support content ideation and management of a B2B content calendar. Develop and maintain compelling B2B digital content that strives to showcase the value of the bp brand to bp B2B branded marketers.

Ensure the voice of the customer is considered during the development of consumer marketing activities and program launches.

Manage the day-to-day channel activity in conjunction with internal partners and external agencies to support the distribution of content and key B2B branded marketer sales & marketing activities.

Support and develop key learning and development opportunities to help bp branded marketers and site staff best execute bp’s sales & marketing programs.

Help to progress strategic branding opportunities to convey the B2B branded marketer value proposition, and better position bp offers, products & services in the marketplace

Uses third party analytics programs to monitor customer engagement and brand sentiment and provides recommendations to the team based on digital analytics and customer engagement

Identifies and stays on top of emerging topics and trends related to our industry, customers and competitors and uses insights to inform communications planning as it relates to digital activity.

Applies and leads visualization of customer and consumer data to drive performance of branded marketers and site operators.

Manages and drives activities in alignment with M&C, Americas strategy and according to budget.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytics, Brand Communications, Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Communication Strategy Development, Customer Engagement, Customer Experience (CX), Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital Channels, Digital Communications, Digital fluency, Digital Strategy, Generating customer insights, Listening, Marketing Communications (MarCom), Marketing Programs, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.