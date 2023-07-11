Customer Marketing Communications Lead

The Customer Marketing Communication Lead develops and implements customer-focused content and channel plans to support the B2B branded marketer (customer) communication strategy, increase customer engagement, and drive stronger consideration for stations to consider branding with bp. A deep knowledge and experience in leading content strategy, web & mobile web assets, customer lead generation, & digital video. This position should also understand how digital communications can extend and integrate into traditional communication channels.
Entity:Customers & Products
Marketing Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
This position reports to the Customer Communications Manager and will work with several internal and external partners including Branded Marketer, EC Retail, Sales Operations, Consumer Experience, Brand Communications, I&E, BPAMA, , and relevant agency partners.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytics, Brand Communications, Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Communication Strategy Development, Customer Engagement, Customer Experience (CX), Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital Channels, Digital Communications, Digital fluency, Digital Strategy, Generating customer insights, Listening, Marketing Communications (MarCom), Marketing Programs, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.