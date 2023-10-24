Customer Marketing Data Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Join our dynamic Central Data Office, where we're pioneering a Centre of Excellence that bridges the worlds of analytics and data science while partnering closely with our Customers & Product (C&P) divisions.This isn't just a job; it's a chance to be at the forefront of data-driven success.In your initial role, you'll be a vital player in our Global Marketing team, dedicated to deciphering the secrets of marketing effectiveness and transforming every dollar spent into business growth within the C&P Division.Your mission within the Global Marketing Effectiveness team is to scrutinise and evaluate the impact of our marketing endeavours, ensuring resources are strategically and efficiently deployed to meet our goals.



Job Description:

We're looking for someone with a passion for customer data analytics, strong eye for business, and the ability to create compelling cases. Our tight-knit team has significant influence in the organisation, encouraging a culture of innovation and continuous improvement.

As the Customer Data Analyst, you'll work closely with data authorities, product managers, and partners in local markets and colleagues in the Central Data Office.

Key Accountabilities:

Shape the ROMI toolkit and marketing effectiveness framework

Develop econometric modelling in relevant markets and drive its application

Safeguard data integrity and compliance, working closely with the Marketing Effectiveness Data Scientist

Maintain communication with markets to ensure toolkit integrity

Innovate and provide insights for continuous improvement

Prioritise opportunities for outcome improvement

Perform ad hoc analyses when needed

Advocate for a culture of marketing effectiveness

After your Marketing Effectiveness role, you'll return to the central Global Customer Data team to work towards our goal of a Single Customer View and associated value use cases centred on customer data.

What do you need to be successful in this role?

Essential experience:

Wealth of experience in assessing, designing, building, implementing data products

Good communication and positive relationship building skills

Appreciation of performance management

Superior excel and analytical and skills (no specific experience of econometric modelling required although a preference for analysis within a marketing/commercial function)

Experience of working with Data visualisation tools e.g. Power BI

Good understanding of marketing concepts and challenges

Hands-on experience carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments.

demonstrated ability defining and developing innovative data led use cases or advanced financial cases in service of personalised marketing, loyalty or CRM or in a global corporation i.e. across multiple markets, with emphasis on customer transformation programs and digital transformation activities

Proven track record in translating customer strategy, concepts and ideas into clear financial cases

Strong influencing and team building skills, with an ability to build consensus and engagement with key partners at all levels and across organizational and regional boundaries.

Excellent communication verbal and written at all levels

Outstanding project management skills with strong focus on performance delivery across multiple markets, very well organized and strong time management - ability to multi-task, prioritise, adapt, influence, and network

Ready to drive data-driven transformation? Join us for an exciting journey and apply today!

We celebrate diversity and inclusion and committed to accommodate individuals with disabilities during the application process, interviews, and throughout their employment.

Contact us to request reasonable adjustments. Flexible working arrangements are available with our hybrid working.

Please send your CV in English as this is the global language here at bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Customer value proposition, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Sustainability awareness and action, Using market research effectively



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.