Job summary

Considering Joining bp? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more! The Customer Marketing Specialist (CMS) role is a dynamic and field-based position within the Customer Experience team. This role aims to spearhead the execution and implementation of bp and Amoco branded marketing programs and offers, while collaborating with customers and Sales to drive growth. This role will provide expert guidance to customers, enabling them to enhance the consumer experience at bp/Amoco branded retail sites. By maximizing the effectiveness and efficiency of programs, the position plays a crucial role in enhancing customer capability and consumer satisfaction. The CMS closely collaborates with the Mobility team (Sales) and the broader Marketing team to ensure seamless execution and implementation of all components of the branded value proposition.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Responsibilities: Ensure operational excellence in the local deployment of marketing initiatives and programs through in-field/virtual training of bp offers and programs (e.g., customer engagements, account reviews, bp academy, bp Site Optimizer, Co-Op, etc.). Build awareness and capability of marketing plans and programs among Sales and customers and align those plans/programs to support sales goals. Ensure, and performance manage, brand standards and consumer experience expectations are understood and implemented at bp/Amoco retail sites. Act as the subject matter expert for marketing issues within market and provide context for the marketing planning process, including monitoring of competitive marketing activity and provide timely feedback on changes in the competitive landscape. Work proactively with bp business partners to drive consumer acquisition (e.g., FNBO, FleetCor, Upside, etc.), to increase consumer acquisition and loyalty (e.g., BPme Rewards, BPme Rewards Visa, bp Fleet Card, etc.). Assist Sales and/or customers in selling the holistic bp/Amoco value proposition to potential dealers. Assist with the onboarding of new customers into bp systems (bpparts, bpconnection, and/or bpbetter). Assist with management of fuel quality program, including messaging and follow-up. Provide customer insight into marketing offer development and execution owners. Jointly accountable for delivering territory mobility targets (e.g., volume, new sites) and identifying risks to the plan, recommending mitigations. Engage in special projects as directed (e.g., bp academy, dealer school, account review template, BPAMA, regional trade shows/brand meetings, etc.). Education Bachelor’s degree Experience Minimum of 5 years of experience in a front-line sales, marketing, or operations role Minimum of 3 years of performance analysis and/or business consulting experience Skills & Competencies: Strong relationship management and influencing experience. Solid presentation and facilitation skills Self-motivated and proactive in managing own accountabilities. Strong relationship management and influencing experience. Strong ability to coach for improved performance. Analytical skills with the ability to assess commercial scenarios. Advanced Microsoft skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) General understanding of fuel industry and/or retail business





Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Engagement, Customer Insights, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Influencing, Listening, Marketing, Presenting, Relationship Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.