Customer Offer Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Purpose of Role

Support the Customer Offer Manager to develop Castrol offer (an integrated view on product, brand, and service) with the focus on assurance of Castrol offer delivery and performance tracking and continuous improvement on current offer base on market and customer requirements.

Key Accountabilities:

Investigate into business with full-picture overview, role as gate keeper, sales consultant and digital pioneer of our company and business.

Understand customer needs and market trend on total offer with external focus.

Communicate with internal team, integrate and consolidate offer and document it.

Track offer result and business performance with help from digital team to fine tune the offers.

Requirements:

Education

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience

Experience

10 years working experience in FMCG or automobile aftermarket.

Previous sales or channel marketing experience, exposure to customer management activities

Previous experience in customer incentive setting, performance management.

Previous experience in organizing customer engagement activities.

Demonstrated business understanding and awareness of internal and external customer needs.

Experience working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces.

Well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans.

Customer relationship management

Internal functional navigation in support of customer

Delivers an effortless customer experience

Using operational tools to improve customer experience

Customer promise execution

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.