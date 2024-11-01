Customer Offering Senior Professional

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Works closely with our business partners and stakeholders to develop customer policies, customer offers and supply solutions which support a service level agreement (SLA) with the appropriate metrics and key performance indicators.

Conduct the right and proper segmentation of customer needs, and periodically review and refine the SLA with business partners to drive Cost to Serve

Deliver cost to serve targets through robust performance management processes in supply chain to ensure business profitability expectations.

Design and develop supply chain offering according to evolving customer desires to support business growth, enhance competitiveness and mitigate risk.

Monthly SLA & Supply performance review include project tracking, key operational performance tracking, and assurance to drum beat deliverables in HSSE, Quality, Service, and performance.

Support sales tenders by consolidating the production feasibility, cost analysis, supply model, etc.

Bachelor's degree in business, supply chain management, finance, or a related field, advanced degree preferred.

7+ years’ of experience of supply chain management work experience preferred, including deep knowledge of supply chain processes and end-to-end supply chain exposure will be ideal • In-deep understanding of supply chain offering development

Strong leadership skills, specifically showing a wide range of interpersonal skills applicable in different situations with staff, internal peers and networks within organizations.

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

Fluent in Chinese and English, both written and spoken.

· At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

· We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



