Customer Operations Analyst - Australia / New Zealand

Job summary

Castrol recently celebrated 100 years of operating in the Australia and New Zealand markets, as a world leading manufacturer, distributor and marketer of premium lubricating oils, greases and related services.



We employ approximately 7,500 staff worldwide and market our products in over 120 countries through a combination of direct business models and partnering with over 2000 distributors and agents. Join the team and be part of our purpose “to keep the world moving”.



The Customer Operations Analyst role is a fantastic opportunity for a motivated, driven individual with a key attention to detail and passion for innovation. They will support our digital transformation journey, identifying and enabling both internal and external opportunities to enrich our customer offers through digital innovation and automation. Providing high quality insights by identifying and analyzing trends and opportunities through financial, sales and customer insight reporting.



This role is ideal for a candidate who wants a position where no two days are the same and has an interest in innovating with new ideas and technologies.



More about the Role:



Seek and drive automation opportunities working cross functionality to reduce workload

To provide insightful analytical support to the Australia & New Zealand leadership team and extended sales business

Support the Customer Operations team identify, prioritize, and implement projects to enhance the Castrol Customer Experience, aligned to our business strategy.

Oversee key sales performance reporting KPIs, including incentive plans

CRS (Customer Rebate Scheme) – Analytical support in ensuring CRS is managed effectively

Deployment and ongoing support for the wider sales team with new technology in line with digital agenda eg Salesforce, Castrol Express, Turfview platforms

Develop competency across Castrol customer facing systems

Provide wide ranging support including regular interaction with our sales managers and customers with execution of the Castrol offer.

About You:

Administrative work experience, preferable in an analytical role

Must have strong organisation, communication, and multi-tasking skills with an ability to prioritise tasks and work well in a fast-paced environment

Ability to handle a high volume of workload with extremely strong attention to detail

Excellent interpersonal skills to include both internal and external client-facing interactions

Advanced level of computer skills including O365 apps

A can-do attitude and willingness to learn

About Us:

BP Australia offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values of Safety, Respect, Excellence, Courage and One Team. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave or 4 weeks paid partners/paternity leave

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach