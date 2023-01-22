Customer Operations Analyst - Australia / New Zealand

Castrol recently celebrated 100 years of operating in the Australia and New Zealand markets, as a world leading manufacturer, distributor and marketer of premium lubricating oils, greases and related services.
We employ approximately 7,500 staff worldwide and market our products in over 120 countries through a combination of direct business models and partnering with over 2000 distributors and agents. Join the team and be part of our purpose “to keep the world moving”.
The Customer Operations Analyst role is a fantastic opportunity for a motivated, driven individual with a key attention to detail and passion for innovation. They will support our digital transformation journey, identifying and enabling both internal and external opportunities to enrich our customer offers through digital innovation and automation. Providing high quality insights by identifying and analyzing trends and opportunities through financial, sales and customer insight reporting.
This role is ideal for a candidate who wants a position where no two days are the same and has an interest in innovating with new ideas and technologies.
More about the Role: