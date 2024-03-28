Customer Operations Coordinator - ANZ

This role is not eligible for relocation

As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol has a strong history of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market the sophisticated lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, metal-working fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration and production sectors across the globe.



As we celebrate 125 years, Castrol is not just reflecting on the past but charting a course for the future. Our 'Onward, Upward, Forward' strategy embodies our dedication to accelerating our customers’ progress, helping them to face the challenges of tomorrow.



The Customer Operations Coordinator will involve in the entire customer service operations and processes, will cover project management tasks such as planning, executing, tracking and reporting. This role drives initiative delivery, using both traditional and agile methodologies, constantly identify challenges and issues from various perspectives, explore opportunities to transform the quality and efficiency of Order to Cash process, maintain high quality customer service level and customer experience, realize more efficient order management structures and systems. Develop plans, define scope, timelines, and coordinate and track resource requirements, ensuring projects are delivered on time and within budget.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



About the role:

Coordinate a squad-based team, facilitate planning, stand ups, and reviews projects and O2C processes

Optimize resources utilization to deliver project expectations

Collaborate with resource owners and partners to allocate resources efficiently and address bottleneck.

Understand project requirements, communicate status, risks, issues transparently, and build strong relationships with key stakeholders.

Support sales in customer related matters

Support any internal/external audits relevant as required along with the rest of the customer operations team to ensure safe, reliable and compliant operations

Support the Customer Operations team identify, prioritize, and implement projects to enhance customer experience, aligned to our business strategy and MWBs



About you:

Demonstrated customer facing experience (sales, customer service, marketing, operations)

Experience working with cross functional teams, preferably in large matrix organizations

Demonstrates a bias for action in areas of process improvement; shows commitment to accountability and ownership, and a strong work ethics

Demonstrated relationship- building and communication skills, the ability to engage with stakeholders at all levels.

Proactive and detail- orientated project coordinating experience with a passion for business change.

Ability to foster a culture of continuous improvement and collaborate with cross functional teams

Strong organization, communication, and multi-tasking skills, ability to priorities tasks and work well in a fast-paced environment

Eagerness to learn with growth mindset, desire to make improvement, strong attention to detail

Excellent interpersonal skills to include both internal and external interactions



The Benefits -

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



