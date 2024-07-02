Customer Operations Coordinator (ANZ)

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Castrol, as part of bp, is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of lubricant solutions. With over 120 years operating as a global brand, we’re known for innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute, and market cutting-edge lubricating oils, EV fluids, greases, and metal-working fluids, serving customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, oil exploration and production sectors worldwide.



As we celebrate 125 years, Castrol is not just reflecting on the past, but charting a course for the future. Our 'Onward, Upward, Forward' strategy embodies our dedication to accelerating our customers’ progress, helping them to face the challenges of tomorrow.



Are you ready to play a pivotal role in our mission to innovate and enhance customer experiences through digital solutions?



The Customer Operations Coordinator will support and drive our digital transformation journey, identifying both internal efficiencies and digital opportunities to enrich our customer offer – whether that be through innovation or automation. You'll interact with customers, prospects, and sales managers daily, while also collaborating with sales admin, GBS, sales operations, marketing, and supply chain teams. This role offers a unique opportunity to work closely with the ANZ General Manager and Leadership team, providing valuable administrative support.

NB: This role will require you to work Australian East Coast business hours.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Responsibilities will include:



• Provide administrative assistance to the General Manager, including diary and expense management

• Provide comprehensive support to the front-line Sales team, engaging regularly with sales managers and customers to deliver the Castrol offer

• Support day-to-day processes, such as customer onboarding and purchase order management

• Support the Leadership team with event coordination and other duties as required

• Assist the Sales team with the deployment and ongoing support of new technology, driving our digital agenda (e.g., Salesforce, Castrol Express)

• Contribute to the Customer Operations team by supporting the identification, prioritisation, and implementation of projects that enhance the Castrol customer experience, as aligned with our business strategy

• Seek and drive automation opportunities across functions to improve efficiency and reduce workload



Our ideal candidate will have:



• Minimum of 2+ years of administrative work experience.

• Strong organisational, communication, and multi-tasking skills with an ability to prioritise tasks and work well in a fast-paced environment

• Ability to manage a high volume of work with exceptional attention to detail

• Excellent interpersonal skills for effective internal and external interactions

• A proactive, can-do attitude

Why Join us:



This role is ideal for candidates who thrive in dynamic environments where every day brings new challenges and opportunities. If you are enthusiastic about driving digital innovation and want to contribute to a leading global brand, we encourage you to apply. Join us on our journey as we move onward, upward, and forward!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.