Customer Operations Coordinator – NW&E Africa

(Egyptian nationalities only)

In this role You will:

Lead the effective integration of cross-functional (GBS/Finance/ Sales/Marketing and Global supply chain and logistics) activities which impact our ability to provide a high quality customer experience

Facilitate and deliver key customer management processes – Lead to contract(L2C), Order to Cash (O2C), Customer Rebates and Aftersales management

Handle customer onboarding including CDD Clearance Checks, Credit Applications, Customer Master Setup/Maintenance, E-Ordering (portal, EDI)

Supervise performance against the key operational metrics (CSA metrics) & drive continuous improvement

Drive the digitalization agenda according different needs per cluster

Prepare and distribute formal internal/external Customer communications

Support any internal/external audits relevant as the need arises along with the rest of the customer operations team to ensure safe, reliable and compliant operations

Lead and support customer operations cluster projects, systems/applications roll-outs, trouble shooting and provide required user training

Document and review of customer operational processes, identify, drive efficiencies/simplification and process improvements

Conduct customer visits when required

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification

An additional recognised professional operations qualification will be advantageous

Proficiency in English

JDE (AS400) skillful application

Business and customer operational experience in B2B and B2C businesses (5+ years of experience)

Basic understanding on trade agreements (import/export regulations)

Consistent track record on performance delivery

People and client relationship management

Stakeholder influencing and engagements

Strong communication and presentation skills

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



