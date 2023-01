Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Customer Operations Implementation Specialist - Europe

(This position can be filled in the following countries: Poland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Romania, and Portugal)

In this role You will:

Support delivering customer related projects which support the strategic aims of the business to delivery an effortless customer experience. Within this accountability, the role is accountable to ensure the related standards, processes, tools and capabilities are followed to oversee the implementation and measure performance.

Support in monitoring trends in our customer offer performance management and use insights to support the creation of a pipeline for continuous improvement opportunities to customer management, sales processes, customer performance, and follow the execution in the markets

Communicate and track progress of such initiatives/projects against agreed plans.

Apply project management techniques and tools with rigour to deliver activities in scope, on time and on budget.

Support in providing necessary training, development and mentoring to the sales and customer operational teams to maintain high level of engagement and operational excellence.

What You will need to be successful: