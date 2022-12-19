Grade HResponsible for supporting retail operations through the development and maintenance of operational support tools, ensuring that initiatives are delivered in a safe, sustainable and customer-focused manner, and that processes, programs and policies are in place to drive excellence and reduce risk,
Join our team as Customer Operations Lead– Madrid, Spain
About the role itself:
The Customer Operations Lead role sits at the heart of our objective function - to save time for our customers, deliver a quality experience and earn their trust along the whole customer journey. The Customer Operations Lead will work closely with customer service and social media agencies to ensure professional, fast, and friendly support to individual customers beyond the forecourt through their preferred communication channels. The person in this role will be responsible for managing customer compliments and complaints, and for consolidating, analyzing, and reporting customer feedback from all communication channels to enable relevant teams to drive actions and improvements.
What would be your responsibility?