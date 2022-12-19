Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for supporting retail operations through the development and maintenance of operational support tools, ensuring that initiatives are delivered in a safe, sustainable and customer-focused manner, and that processes, programs and policies are in place to drive excellence and reduce risk,

Join our team as Customer Operations Lead– Madrid, Spain

About the role itself:

The Customer Operations Lead role sits at the heart of our objective function - to save time for our customers, deliver a quality experience and earn their trust along the whole customer journey. The Customer Operations Lead will work closely with customer service and social media agencies to ensure professional, fast, and friendly support to individual customers beyond the forecourt through their preferred communication channels. The person in this role will be responsible for managing customer compliments and complaints, and for consolidating, analyzing, and reporting customer feedback from all communication channels to enable relevant teams to drive actions and improvements.

What would be your responsibility?

Coordinate daily activities of customer careline agency/GBS and social media agency and provide them with ongoing support.

Own resolution of customer queries and complaints across all communication channels (email, call, social media, chat, reviews)

Work closely with Operations Excellence and Local Business (Operations) teams on deploying and executing central customer service standards (processes. SLAs, KPIs),

Ensure that customer queries and complaints are being handled within SLAs, in expected quality and in a customer friendly manner.

Drive consistency in handling customer queries and complaints across all communication channels with appropriate tone of voice.

Work closely with PR, Marketing, and agencies on managing crisis situations on social media impacting the brand perception.

Escalate customer complaints with relevant functions and share customer compliments.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives, share best practices and lessons learned with other markets

Collect and analyse customer feedback data from all channels, identify highlights and pain points along the whole customer journey, and report the summary to local organization.

Drive customer centric culture in the local organization

Manage customer operations budget

This role will report to Mobility & Convenience - Operational Excellence Site Support Manager

Selection and contract for new agency agreements.

Management of local customer operations budget

Implementing and executing customer operations standard with regards to SLAs and KPIs.

Authority to positively resolve complaints up to a defined value to improve first contact resolution time.

Formal representation of bp regarding official Consumer authorities

What should you bring to this role?

Experience in managing customer operations with track record of strong delivery.

Experience in designing and implementing customer operations processes, SLAs and KPIs and driving continuous improvement initiatives.

Broad understanding of the Retail business and business processes.

Experience in both quantitative and qualitative customer satisfaction research, customer feedback management and data analysis, and ability to identify actionable insights.

Experience in working cross-functionally

Experience in managing delivery of changes related to improvements in customer operations.

Demonstrated strong stakeholder engagement with the ability to establish and maintain strong relationships.

Skills and Requirements

Bachelor’s degree minimum

Proficiency level of: English – Spanish

Travel: up to 10%

Customer focus

Commercial Acumen

Operational Excellence

Strong knowledge of customer service and operational processes

Communication and influencing skills

Strong stakeholder management

Change management - Autonomy and self-driven

Ability to listen for and integrate views

Open to changes