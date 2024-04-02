Customer Operations Lead- NW&E Africa

Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



NWE Customer Operations Lead

(Egyptian nationalities only)

In this role You will:

Work closely with the Sales Leadership Team to develop the customer service offer for the channel and to improve integration between sales and the functional teams (operations, GBS, etc);

Build a pipeline of continuous improvement opportunities for the channel related to customer management, sales processes, customer performance, and follows the execution in the markets;

Lead the effective integration of cross-functional (GBS/Finance/ Sales/Marketing and Global supply chain and logistics) activities which impact our ability to provide a high quality customer experience;

Drive standardization, simplification of key customer management processes in line with policy.

Lead cross markets and cross functional projects for continuous improvement of processes and systems supporting their effective use.

Leverage data from organisation, dashboards and partner with the country business teams and GBS to identify action plans to close compliance gaps and deliver operational improvements;

Prepare and distribute formal internal/external Customer communications;

Support any internal/external audits relevant as the need arises along with the rest of the customer operations team to ensure safe, reliable and compliant operations;

Support in providing necessary training, development and mentoring to the sales and customer operational teams to maintain high level of engagement and operational excellence and Conduct customer visits when required.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree and/or post graduate diploma or equivalent necessary.

An additional recognised professional operations qualification will be advantageous

Proficiency in French and English

Proficiency in SAP application;

Expert in business and customer operational experience in B2B and B2C businesses (10 years of experience);

Moderate understanding on trade agreements (import/export regulations);

Proven track record on performance delivery and continuous process improvement through influencing others;

Project and stakeholder management skills

Very strong service and action orientation needed

Continuous improvement and future focus mentality

Strong communication, presentation and conflict resolution skills;

Problem solving and project management skills;

Mastery in Customer relationship management;

Mastery in Customer value proposition development and engagement;



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



