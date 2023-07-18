Customer Operations Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Retail Group



As part of its retail Transformation, project BOND will replace our Point of Sale, Back Office and Head Office systems which go End of Service life at the end of 2025.

The Business project team are looking to recruit an Operations Lead to lead the next phase of the project.

Responsibilities

Operations lead within the BOND UK project team.

Act as Subject Matter Expert for Point of Sale and Back Office related activities performed currently by cashiers and site managers

Support with the Management of Change activities for the Operations team

Support business testing phase for new solution

Participate in as is process reviews and identify areas of improvement which will be documented in the ‘to be’ processes

Work with the other functional business leads to ensure that the business objectives are achieved and understood by technical project leads

Ensure adherence to project dependencies, milestones, timelines, budgets, risks and resources.

Playing key role in final solution design to ensure effective operation processes on BP retail sites in UK

The Fit

The successful candidate will have extensive knowledge and experience, with deep hands on practical experience in Operations.

You will have practical experience in site operations, able to demonstrate sound understanding of current store processes.

You will be an excellent communicator with an ability to build relationships with peers as a trusted advisor. In this varied role, you will be able to consider and evaluate the bigger picture whilst understanding the criticality of the details of project delivery

Any recent experience in the delivery of complex projects and working with technical support teams is a bonus.

Profile / Experience

Typical Experience: 5+ years in the Retail Operations environment

Able to demonstrate value adds through change in business processes and systems

Strong organisational skills - gained through prior experience on large scale projects

Strong knowledge of best practice and knows what good looks like

Ability to prioritize work, work under time constraints, and work under pressure



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



